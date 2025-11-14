// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 14, 2025
27.3 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Donald J Trump
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Trump-brokered peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia breaks down after border landmine blast

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

The much-touted Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, signed by Cambodia and Thailand on Oct 26 on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit, is in danger of completely breaking down after clashes at their disputed border killed at least one person.

The peace accord had been overseen by United States President Donald Trump, who had said he would hold back trade privileges if the two countries continued to fight.

Together with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Mr Trump signed as witness to the peace accord.

The Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet, respectively, affirmed in a joint declaration on Oct 26 that they were committed to “peace and security between our two countries.”

Moreover, they repeated a promise that they would “refrain from the threat or use of force, and to seek peaceful settlement of disputes.”

Less than three weeks later, however, Thailand and Cambodia have accused each other of opening fire at the disputed border.

See also  Trump calls China's DeepSeek challenge a 'wake-up call' as Nvidia faces nearly US$600B loss, urging cheaper, faster AI methods

On Monday (Nov 11), while Thai soldiers were patrolling the area, a landmine exploded. According to Thai authorities, several soldiers were injured, with one losing a foot.

After this incident, Thailand said it would suspend the terms of the peace accord and said that Cambodia had laid the landmine just recently.

By Wednesday, there were reports of gunfire from both sides of the border, resulting in injuries to three Cambodian civilians and the death of another in Banteay Meanchey, a province in the country’s northwestern area.

In a statement, the Cambodian Prime Minister said, “The action goes against the humanitarian spirit and recent agreements to resolve border issues peacefully.”

According to a spokesman for the Thai army, however, it was the soldiers from Cambodia who started the clash when they began to open fire toward the Thai side.

Major General Winthai Suwaree said, “Thai troops took cover and fired warning shots toward the direction of the gunfire in accordance with the rules of engagement.”

See also  Construction workers helped cyclist who had ghastly fall when others ignored him

He added that the skirmish took around 10 minutes, with no injuries or casualties among the Thai.

The collapse of the agreement between Thailand and Cambodia is a blow to the US President, who has called himself the “President of Peace,” and claimed that the accord may have saved “millions of lives.”

The wording of the joint declaration reflects the role Mr Trump played. Its final point reads: “We express our confidence that this meeting, in the presence of and supported by President Donald J Trump of the United States of America and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, is a strong foundation for mutual respect and the advancement of peace in the region. We note with deep appreciation President Donald J Trump’s significant contributions to advancing the restoration of productive bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Kingdom of Thailand.” /TISG

Read also: Thailand and Cambodia sign ‘Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords’ amid scepticism over long-term stability

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

4 men who cheated SMRT of over S$4 million sentenced to jail

SINGAPORE: Three former SMRT employees, together with an accomplice,...
Singapore News

1 yr, 11 months jail for woman who edited PayNow screenshots to cheat restaurants out of over S$9k worth of food

SINGAPORE: A Filipino national who cheated restaurants into delivering...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

4 men who cheated SMRT of over S$4 million sentenced to jail

SINGAPORE: Three former SMRT employees, together with an accomplice,...

1 yr, 11 months jail for woman who edited PayNow screenshots to cheat restaurants out of over S$9k worth of food

SINGAPORE: A Filipino national who cheated restaurants into delivering...

Police warn public against new variant of WhatsApp ‘account takeover scams’

SINGAPORE: The Public Affairs Department of the Singapore Police...

S’porean working in stable 8-to-5 job in Korea asks if it’s worth it to go home

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user who’s been working in...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //