Thailand and Cambodia sign ‘Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords’ amid scepticism over long-term stability

KUALA LUMPUR: For many years, the border between Thailand and Cambodia has been a breaking point of strain and pressure, where gun shells and troop actions interrupted lives and dislocated communities. On Friday, hope flickered anew as the two countries signed a peace agreement in Malaysia, hailed by many as a landmark step toward lasting stability.

The “Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords,” signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump. For inhabitants residing close to the disputed border, the ritual presented an occasional flash of hope; however, many are careful and are staying vigilant.

The deal builds on a fragile ceasefire brokered in July, when Washington pressured both sides to halt fighting. Analysts say Mr Trump’s unswerving participation forced Cambodia to pull out some hefty armaments, stressing the impact of international powers on local clashes.

Thus far, political pundits caution that the celebrations are just a façade of more profound anxieties and reservations. Panitan Wattanayagorn, an international relations academic, highlighted that the agreement’s efficacy is reliant on vigilant enactment and meticulous application, including the monitoring of troop movements, pulling out heavy armaments, and creating field offices for Asean Observers Teams (AOT) on both sides.

Dulyapak Preecharush, deputy director of the East Asian Studies Institute at Thammasat University, cautioned that trust will take time to build. According to him, Cambodia may comply partially, then redeploy weapons later. While the agreement is a positive step, it doesn’t solve the root causes of the conflict.

Beyond the border, the peace accord intersects with geopolitics. Thailand had hoped to keep the dispute bilateral, but US involvement created a multilateral framework. Political analysts believe that the U.S. and Malaysia were the major victors, while China is projected to perform a silent, behind-the-scenes role, safeguarding the trade and logistical welfare of the region.

On the other hand, some experts emphasise that while the agreement is a significant breakthrough, genuine peace will take months or years to strengthen. Local inhabitants, leaders, and global watchdogs must collaborate to eliminate weaponries, check and limit cross-border crime, and rebuild confidence and certainty.

According to Mr Panitan, the mood along the border has improved, but the ultimate test will be whether both sides truly keep their word—and that will be felt by the people living in the area every day.