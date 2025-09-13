// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, September 13, 2025
25.4 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Harpreet Singh
WP
2 min.Read

‘Truly inspiring’: Harpreet Singh delighted with 79-year-old first time WP volunteer at Punggol

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a social media post on Thursday (Sept 11), Harpreet Singh Nehal, who is active on the ground in Punggol for the Workers’ Party (WP), shared how he felt during recent house visits at Sumang Walk when he saw many new faces as part of the WP team.

“It was heartening to see so many new volunteers  — many stepping forward for the first time. Their enthusiasm, alongside the continued dedication of our regular volunteers, is a reminder that the desire for positive change in our society is very much alive,” wrote Mr Singh.

He zeroed in on one new volunteer in particular, a 79-year-old man named David Tan, promising to share more about Mr Tan’s story in the future.

“His positive energy and enthusiasm [were] truly inspiring,” he wrote.

Mr Singh, who had contested for the WP at Punggol GRC in the May 3 polls, also noted the “meaningful” conversations he had with residents, thanking them for having welcomed the WP team, as well as expressing gratitude for the volunteers who joined the house visits.

See also  Jobless middle-aged PMET couple talk to Jamus Lim about difficulties of getting hired

“Equally meaningful were the many conversations with residents. These visits are not only about municipal or national issues, important as they are — they are also about building trust and connection, one conversation at a time. And as more volunteers join us, the circle of connection grows ever wider,” he wrote.

Mr Singh made quite the splash when he joined the WP and was arguably the most high-profile opposition candidate in this year’s General Election. The battle at Punggol between the WP and the People’s Action Party (PAP) slate, led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, was among the most closely watched poll contests this year. The PAP won 55.17 per cent of the vote compared to 44.83 per cent for the WP.

After the WP’s loss, Mr Singh took an optimistic tone, writing in a Facebook post: “We may not have won the Punggol seat last night, but we won something deeper. Hope. Trust. A step forward.”

See also  Pritam Singh: Natural for Lawrence Wong to not want to give opposition a ‘free pass,' but WP has a different vision

He noted that “nearly half of Punggol” stood with the WP and added, “That alone tells us: something is shifting. This wasn’t just a campaign. It was a spark of belief, of courage, of hope. We may not have crossed the finish line this time, but that’s no reason to give up hope. Because when enough of us believe in change, and act on it, change comes”.

Mr Singh graduated from the National University of Singapore and Harvard Law School. He was admitted to the bar as an advocate and solicitor in 1992 and appointed Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court of Singapore in 2007. He has worked with Drew & Napier, Clifford Chance, Cavenagh Law LLP and, in 2019, established Audent Chambers LLC, where he is the managing partner.

Mr Singh began to be seen in WP activities in late 2023. He joined the party in 2024 and, as they say, has never looked back. /TISG

See also  Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh calls WP MP Dennis Tan an "honorary Punjabi"

Read also: Pritam Singh joins Eunos residents at NLB’s SG60 exhibition ‘Heart & Soul

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘The worst I have ever seen’—Netizens react to early morning Punggol LRT system fault and frequent line breakdowns

SINGAPORE: It was another classic Saturday morning plot twist...

Sun Xueling: Strong stance against illegal platform work, over 70 vehicles already impounded

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling...

Punggol LRT down due to system fault, free bus services activated

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the Punggol LRT line faced a...

Causeway Link updates CW7P schedule from Sept 11 for smoother cross-border travel

SINGAPORE/JOHOR BAHRU: Travelling between Johor and Singapore may get...

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh joins Eunos residents at NLB’s SG60 exhibition ‘Heart & Soul’

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh joined a...

‘SG would still be 3rd-world full of gangsters if not for LKY’ — S’poreans share how ‘extremely lucky’ they are because of Lee Kuan...

SINGAPORE: When a Redditor boldly declared, “Singapore is extremely...

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

© The Independent Singapore

// //