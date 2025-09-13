‘Truly inspiring’: Harpreet Singh delighted with 79-year-old first time WP volunteer at Punggol

SINGAPORE: In a social media post on Thursday (Sept 11), Harpreet Singh Nehal, who is active on the ground in Punggol for the Workers’ Party (WP), shared how he felt during recent house visits at Sumang Walk when he saw many new faces as part of the WP team.

“It was heartening to see so many new volunteers — many stepping forward for the first time. Their enthusiasm, alongside the continued dedication of our regular volunteers, is a reminder that the desire for positive change in our society is very much alive,” wrote Mr Singh.

He zeroed in on one new volunteer in particular, a 79-year-old man named David Tan, promising to share more about Mr Tan’s story in the future.

“His positive energy and enthusiasm [were] truly inspiring,” he wrote.

Mr Singh, who had contested for the WP at Punggol GRC in the May 3 polls, also noted the “meaningful” conversations he had with residents, thanking them for having welcomed the WP team, as well as expressing gratitude for the volunteers who joined the house visits.

“Equally meaningful were the many conversations with residents. These visits are not only about municipal or national issues, important as they are — they are also about building trust and connection, one conversation at a time. And as more volunteers join us, the circle of connection grows ever wider,” he wrote.

Mr Singh made quite the splash when he joined the WP and was arguably the most high-profile opposition candidate in this year’s General Election. The battle at Punggol between the WP and the People’s Action Party (PAP) slate, led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, was among the most closely watched poll contests this year. The PAP won 55.17 per cent of the vote compared to 44.83 per cent for the WP.

After the WP’s loss, Mr Singh took an optimistic tone, writing in a Facebook post: “We may not have won the Punggol seat last night, but we won something deeper. Hope. Trust. A step forward.”

He noted that “nearly half of Punggol” stood with the WP and added, “That alone tells us: something is shifting. This wasn’t just a campaign. It was a spark of belief, of courage, of hope. We may not have crossed the finish line this time, but that’s no reason to give up hope. Because when enough of us believe in change, and act on it, change comes”.

Mr Singh graduated from the National University of Singapore and Harvard Law School. He was admitted to the bar as an advocate and solicitor in 1992 and appointed Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court of Singapore in 2007. He has worked with Drew & Napier, Clifford Chance, Cavenagh Law LLP and, in 2019, established Audent Chambers LLC, where he is the managing partner.

Mr Singh began to be seen in WP activities in late 2023. He joined the party in 2024 and, as they say, has never looked back. /TISG

