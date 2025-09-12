Pritam Singh joins Eunos residents at NLB’s SG60 exhibition ‘Heart & Soul’

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh joined a group of residents from Eunos at an outing earlier this week at a National Library Board exhibition called “Heart & Soul.”

Sharing photos of the outing, Mr Singh wrote that he has always been a fan of these exhibitions.

“Some weeks ago, the Library reached out with an invite to Eunos residents of Aljunied GRC to its latest offering, Heart & Soul, the library’s flagship SG60 event – a reflection of Singapore’s past, present and future,” he wrote in a Sept 10 (Wednesday) social media post.

He and the WP team at Eunos, which Mr Singh has represented in Parliament since 2011, “joined a busload of residents” to see the exhibitions.

“Heart & Soul is quite different from many of the NLB exhibitions I have experienced. I won’t spill the beans too much here, but instead, encourage attendance by one and all, and to immerse yourself in the offerings.

The use of generative AI was well-received by both the seniors and young ones, so it’s a good idea to bring your family and the kiddos to the event!”, he wrote, thanking NLB for the invite.

In a postscript, he lightheartedly added: “AI does take some getting used to, especially when your avatar doesn’t meet your expectations!” and provided a link to the exhibition for whoever may be interested in giving it a look.

Taking a page from the Leader of the Opposition, we won’t put any spoilers here about Heart & Soul either, but will just say that the exhibition began on Aug 26 and runs until December 31, 2025.

It consists of two parts: The first is at Orchard Library and requires tickets. Visitors may come on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Entry to this part is found on the fourth level of Orchard Gateway. This part runs for about an hour and is recommended for visitors aged 7 and up.

The other part does not require tickets and may be found at the Level 1 atria of Orchard Central and Orchard Gateway. It is open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is free, and access to the ticketed part is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested parties may reserve their timeslot here. /TISG

