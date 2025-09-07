Triathlon Singapore announces athletes who will compete at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games

Triathlon Singapore has recently revealed the athletes who will represent the country at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, officially known as SEA Games Thailand 2025.

In a social media post, the organisation announced the names of the 18 athletes, both men’s and women’s teams, having nine athletes each.

The athletes who will join the men’s team are:

Ahmad Arif Ben Khoo Bryce Chong Lim Cheng Yu Luke Chua Nicholas Rachmadi Reyes Loh Samir Varma Tey Yi Jun

The athletes who will join the women’s squad:

Herlene Yu Janel Susastra Jemma Hadden Kathlyn Yeo Lim Wan Ting Louisa Middleditch Ng Xuan Jie Rachel Hew Regine Goh

The SEAGAMES Thailand 2025 is set to commence from September 9 to 20, 2025, with its events to be held in Bangkok, Chonburi Province, and Songkhla Province. Other cities of the country will help, especially with football matches.

This will be the seventh time that Thailand will host the SEA Games, having hosted the tournament before in 1959, 1967, 1975, 1985, 1995, and 2007.

Singapore athletes who won the SEA Games

In the 32nd SEA Games, Singapore won its first medal when Bryce Chong earned a bronze in the men’s aquathlon. The athlete ranked third out of 14 racers with a final time of 15:40.5. His teammate, Luke Chua, placed fourth with a final time of 16:01.9.

Louisa Middleditch finished third in the women’s triathlon with a time of 1:07:30. Herlene Yu placed sixth with a time of 1:10:17.

Know the multisports

Aquathlon is a sporting event that includes swimming and running. Generally, the race distances can change based on water temperature. If the water is warmer than 22°C, the race is run 1.5 miles, swim 0.6 miles, then run 1.5 miles again. On the other hand, if the water is colder than 22°C, the race is to swim 0.6 miles, then run eight miles.

Similar to aquathlons, duathlons only have two sports, but this time, it is running and cycling. The distances vary, making it accessible to all athletes. A Sprint Duathlon involves a 3.1-mile run, 12.4-mile bike, and 1.5-mile run. Standard Duathlon will have a 6.2-mile run, 24-mile bike, and 3.1-mile run. The Middle Distance Duathlon is a 6.2-mile run, 37.2-mile bike, 6.2-mile run, and the Long Distance Duathlon must accomplish a 6.2-mile run, 93.2-mile bike, 18.6-mile run

Triathlon, the most common among these three, is a sports event that has three major sports combined: swimming, cycling, and running. The rules of this sport are simple. Athletes swim, cycle, and run set distances to reach the finish line. In the Olympics, a triathlon includes a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride, and 10km run.

Furthermore, sprint triathlons are shorter. In the World Triathlon Sprint Championships, athletes do a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run. Ironman triathlons, on the other hand, are much longer, with a 3.9km swim, 180.2km bike ride, and 42.2km run.