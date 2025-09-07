// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, September 7, 2025
27.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook/Triathlon Singapore
Sports
2 min.Read

Triathlon Singapore announces athletes who will compete at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Triathlon Singapore has recently revealed the athletes who will represent the country at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, officially known as SEA Games Thailand 2025.

In a social media post, the organisation announced the names of the 18 athletes, both men’s and women’s teams, having nine athletes each. 

The athletes who will join the men’s team are: 

  1. Ahmad Arif 
  2. Ben Khoo 
  3. Bryce Chong
  4. Lim Cheng Yu 
  5. Luke Chua 
  6. Nicholas Rachmadi 
  7. Reyes Loh 
  8. Samir Varma 
  9. Tey Yi Jun 

The athletes who will join the women’s squad: 

  1. Herlene Yu 
  2. Janel Susastra 
  3. Jemma Hadden 
  4. Kathlyn Yeo 
  5. Lim Wan Ting 
  6. Louisa Middleditch 
  7. Ng Xuan Jie 
  8. Rachel Hew 
  9. Regine Goh 

The SEAGAMES Thailand 2025 is set to commence from September 9 to 20, 2025, with its events to be held in Bangkok, Chonburi Province, and Songkhla Province. Other cities of the country will help, especially with football matches. 

This will be the seventh time that Thailand will host the SEA Games, having hosted the tournament before in 1959, 1967, 1975, 1985, 1995, and 2007.

See also  ActiveSg Swimming Complex Inaugurated at Bukit Canberra by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung

Singapore athletes who won the SEA Games 

In the 32nd SEA Games, Singapore won its first medal when Bryce Chong earned a bronze in the men’s aquathlon. The athlete ranked third out of 14 racers with a final time of 15:40.5. His teammate, Luke Chua, placed fourth with a final time of 16:01.9.

Louisa Middleditch finished third in the women’s triathlon with a time of 1:07:30. Herlene Yu placed sixth with a time of 1:10:17. 

Know the multisports 

Aquathlon is a sporting event that includes swimming and running.  Generally, the race distances can change based on water temperature. If the water is warmer than 22°C, the race is run 1.5 miles, swim 0.6 miles, then run 1.5 miles again. On the other hand, if the water is colder than 22°C, the race is to swim 0.6 miles, then run eight miles.

Similar to aquathlons, duathlons only have two sports, but this time, it is running and cycling. The distances vary, making it accessible to all athletes. A Sprint Duathlon involves a 3.1-mile run, 12.4-mile bike, and 1.5-mile run. Standard Duathlon will have a 6.2-mile run, 24-mile bike, and 3.1-mile run. The Middle Distance Duathlon is a 6.2-mile run, 37.2-mile bike, 6.2-mile run, and the Long Distance Duathlon must accomplish a 6.2-mile run, 93.2-mile bike, 18.6-mile run

See also  Gary Hall Jr. gets Olympic medals replaced after losing all 10 in Los Angeles fire

Triathlon, the most common among these three, is a sports event that has three major sports combined: swimming, cycling, and running. The rules of this sport are simple. Athletes swim, cycle, and run set distances to reach the finish line. In the Olympics, a triathlon includes a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride, and 10km run. 

Furthermore, sprint triathlons are shorter. In the World Triathlon Sprint Championships, athletes do a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run. Ironman triathlons, on the other hand, are much longer, with a 3.9km swim, 180.2km bike ride, and 42.2km run.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Why doesn’t Singapore have a full Transport Minister yet?

SINGAPORE: With the increasing frequency of train disruptions, some...

IPS GE2025 survey: Younger voters chose status quo, but WP more credible to S’poreans age 21-29

SINGAPORE: The Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) published the...

Foreign-registered vehicles under scrutiny as Singapore cracks down on illegal cross-border transport

SINGAPORE: More than 100 foreign-registered vehicles have been investigated...

SMRT hosts Shanghai Shentong Metro delegation at Kim Chuan Depot to showcase rail innovation

SINGAPORE: Most of us only see the MRT when...

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

© The Independent Singapore