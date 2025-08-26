Thomson Medical launches ‘Marina Bay of Johor’ with RM multi-billion healthcare and lifestyle hub

JOHOR BAHRU: Thomson Medical Group has unveiled an ambitious RM18 billion (S$5.49 billion) development in Johor that it is calling the “Marina Bay of Johor”: a sweeping 10.52-hectare healthcare and lifestyle hub within the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

The centrepiece will be Thomson Hospital Iskandariah, designed to house up to 1,000 beds — doubling its original plan — alongside specialist suites, aged care facilities and a life sciences tower to support medical research. Complementing the healthcare hub will be luxury residences, a five-star hotel and commercial precincts that Thomson Medical hopes will place Johor on the map as a destination for regional medical tourism.

The announcement was made on Monday (Aug 25), with Thomson Medical describing the Johor Bay project as one of Southeast Asia’s largest integrated healthcare-led developments, according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

A “Marina Bay” across the Causeway

Johor Bay is strategically located just 1.2 km from the upcoming Rapid Transit System (RTS) station at Bukit Chagar, minutes from the Causeway and ferry terminals, positioning it to serve not only Johoreans but also regional travellers.

According to CNA, the first phase will see the hospital’s launch alongside a 47-storey residential tower with 180 luxury units. Thomson Medical projects that this alone will generate over 1,200 direct and indirect jobs during construction and operations.

Kiat Lim, the group’s executive vice-chairman and son of Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, said the project was designed with healthcare at its core to meet rising demand for healthcare-linked living and investment. “The time is right — economic tailwinds, infrastructure momentum, and demographic shifts are converging,” he said, as quoted by CNA, pointing to Southeast Asia’s ageing population, which the World Health Organization forecasts will nearly double in share by 2050.

Johor’s Chief Minister, Onn Hafiz Ghazi, welcomed the investment, calling it “a timely and strategic development” that would not only boost healthcare access but also advance Johor’s economic growth under the JS-SEZ framework.

What people are saying

The launch has sparked lively conversations online. Some netizens believe Johor Bay is clearly angled towards Singaporeans, noting how many already cross the Causeway for doctors, dentists, and health check-ups. One wrote: “Probably targeting Singaporeans since many Singaporeans are going there to see doctor, dentists etc.”

For others, the project carries a sense of long-awaited fulfilment. “Peter Lim wanted to do this many years ago. Hope Thomson Medical can finish the project this time around,” one user remarked, showing how anticipation has built around the healthcare tycoon’s plans.

Nostalgia also surfaced, with one Facebook commenter noting: “The best hospital in SG where I was born in the 90s. Thank you Thomson.” Such sentiments underscore how the Thomson brand carries strong associations for Singaporeans, now extending across the Causeway.

There were also more forward-looking views. “Better than Singapore… If everything is good plus reasonable price charge, I’m sure many foreigners would retire there,” said another, suggesting that Johor Bay could emerge not only as a medical tourism hotspot but also as a magnet for retirees seeking affordable, quality healthcare in the region.

A regional healthcare shift

Johor Bay is more than just another property launch. By intertwining healthcare, housing, and tourism within the JS-SEZ, it reflects a shift in how the region envisions growth — where lifestyle and medical services are bundled together to serve both locals and international travellers.

Also, with its Marina Bay-inspired branding, Johor Bay is also announcing to the world that it would not just be Johor’s pride, but a Southeast Asian landmark for healthcare-driven living.

