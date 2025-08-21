RTS project reshapes Johor Bahru property landscape — UOA bets big on Bukit Chagar

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) isn’t just changing the way people travel; it’s changing where people want to live. For years, the most desirable homes were clustered near the CIQ Complex, right at the border, but now, the conversation has shifted. With the RTS on track to be completed by 2027, the new hotspots are properties within walking distance of the upcoming stations.

According to The Star, one of the boldest moves comes from UOA Development Bhd. The Kuala Lumpur-based developer, best known for transforming Bangsar South into a thriving lifestyle and business hub, is bringing its expertise to Bukit Chagar.

Its new residential project sits right in the Ibrahim International Business District, only a five-minute covered walk from the Bukit Chagar RTS station. One stop later, you’re in Woodlands North, Singapore.

For many, that short connection is the real game changer. Suddenly, living in Johor Bahru doesn’t mean long border queues; it means Singapore is practically at your doorstep.

What this means for Singaporeans

For Singaporeans who spend hours in traffic or struggle with high housing costs, Johor Bahru’s new wave of RTS-connected homes opens up options. Imagine a spacious apartment, complete with a gym, co-working space, and even a rooftop deck with skyline views, but at a fraction of Singapore’s prices.

Some may choose to live in Johor while keeping jobs in Singapore, while others might look at it as an investment. With expatriates and professionals expected to drive rental demand near RTS stations, developments like UOA’s are created to address both owner-occupiers and savvy investors.

For frequent commuters, this means not just shorter border waits but also the possibility of redefining “home” without giving up easy access to jobs and opportunities in Singapore.

UOA’s long-term play

UOA’s Bukit Chagar project isn’t just another condo launch. It’s being positioned as a premium lifestyle development with long-term investment appeal. Units range from 650 sq ft for singles and young professionals, to 2,200 sq ft layouts for families who want more breathing room. Facilities aim to combine comfort and modern living, with the kind of community spaces, like co-working areas, that attract mobile professionals.

The bet is clear: Johor Bahru, catalysed by changes like the RTS, is set to evolve from a commuter town into a serious residential and investment hub. UOA, with its track record and industry awards, is placing itself at the heart of this transformation.

For Singaporeans, the question may no longer be whether to invest in Johor property — but how soon.

