“Things will pan out well” – PSP candidate on potential three-cornered fight at Marymount SMC

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) candidate for Marymount SMC has expressed hope that “things will pan out well,” when asked about a potential three-cornered fight brewing at the ward.

The single-member ward was contested by PSP member Ang Yong Guan in the last election. Dr Ang, who has since retired from politics, won 44.96 per cent of the vote and lost to People’s Action Party (PAP) new face Gan Siow Huang.

PSP announced this week that prominent party member Jeffrey Khoo will contest Marymount SMC in the coming election. Mr Khoo was part of the PSP’s A-team for West Coast GRC in the 2020 general election and had missed being elected by a hair’s breadth, after garnering 48.32 per cent of the vote.

Mr Khoo is a married father of three who currently serves as the president of an insurance technology company. He told the press that the cost of living, jobs and education are the three issues that concern him most and that these are concerns Singaporeans across the island face.

Noting that the issues voters in West Coast GRC and Marymount SMC grapple with are not that different, he said, “Of course, this is a different place, and it takes time for us and the voters to adapt to each other and build relationships. Compared to the West Coast, my team and I are relatively unfamiliar here, but the Progressive Party is not new to the voters here, and we are not starting from scratch.”

He added that he hopes voters will give the PSP a chance to serve as their voice in Parliament.

PSP might not be the only opposition party voters in Marymount SMC may see on the ballot. The People’s Alliance for Reform has also indicated interest in the constituency. The coalition of three parties has previously indicated that it will not shy away from multi-cornered fights in areas like Potong Pasir SMC despite longstanding outreach by the Singapore People’s Party.

Mr Khoo does not seem too worried about the potential of a three-cornered contest. He told the press that his secretary-general, Leong Mun Wai, is in talks with the PAR and that he believes “things will pan out well by itself”.

Hazel Poa’s husband slated to contest Kebun Baru SMC

The PSP has been reticent on confirming which wards it will contest in the election that is slated for May 3. While speculation is rife that the party will contest the new Jurong West-West Coast GRC, the PSP has so far only confirmed candidates for Marymount and Kebun Baru SMCs.

The party is set to field Tony Tan to contest Kebun Baru SMC. Mr Tan, who is married to PSP vice-chair Hazel Poa, contested Choa Chu Kang GRC in the 2011 general election along with his wife. He is returning to a political contest after close to 15 years, although he contributed behind-the-scenes as a key PSP member and as Ms Poa’s election agent in the 2020 election.

Growing up in a single-parent family, Mr Tan said he wanted to drop out of school at the age of 15 to work before a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) scholarship changed his life. He studied engineering at the University of Cambridge and it was there that he met his now-wife.

The father of two told the press, “I am running in this election because I hope to build a better Singapore with everyone amidst the current challenges. We should work together and not leave anyone behind.”

He said that at the national policy level, the government should strengthen social support and invest more in education to tap the potential of every Singaporean, allowing everyone to give full play to their strengths and make the greatest contribution to society.

Mr Tan added that he will walk closely with Kebun Baru residents to have a deeper understanding of the issues they face as well as their views on government policies.