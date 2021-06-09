Home News Gurmit Singh caught speeding at 131 kmh; gets 3-month driving ban and...

Gurmit Singh caught speeding at 131 kmh; gets 3-month driving ban and fine

He wanted his son to hear a 'flapping sound' made by the car

Gurmit Singh - Picture: Instagram

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore— Local actor Gurmit Singh has apologised on social media after being convicted in court on Tuesday (June 8) for a speeding incident.

Gurmit Singh Virk Chainchal Singh, 56, was caught speeding at around 131 kmh with his 19-year-old son in the car, on a road with a speed limit of 70 kmh.

Singh, known for his role in the local sitcom Phua Chu Kang, was fined S$800 and banned from driving for three months.

After leaving court, Singh posted a video on his Instagram account, promising to be a better driver.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gurmit singh (@gurmit.65)

- Advertisement -

“I just want to say I’m sorry, and I hope to do better,” he said in the nine-second clip.

The reported that Singh’s car is believed to be an Audi A8 L, a luxury sedan released only recently.

Singh told the court that he was driving to fetch his son from the workplace he was interning at when he heard a “flapping sound”.

- Advertisement -

“After I got him I wanted him to hear the same sound, so I realised it comes out at 100 kmh,” he said.

“Of course I’m not saying I should drive at that speed at that street, but it was just a short (distance). I don’t know how I got 131, I wish I knew, but I just ask the court’s understanding that I’m not this reckless driver who does this daily. It’s just a one-off thing I wanted my son to hear.”

A first-time offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,000, or both for speeding.

The penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. Drivers who are convicted of speeding can be banned from driving for whatever period the court deems fit. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

PM Lee on short break until June 11, looks forward to end of Phase 2

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be taking a short break from Monday (Jun 7) to Friday (Jun 11). The Prime Minister's Office announced Mr Lee's local leave on Sunday (Jun 6), noting that no acting prime minister will be...
View Post
Featured News

Chinese netizens mock S’poreans for not choosing Sinovac

Singapore – After announcing that the Chinese-made Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine will be made available for use under the Special Access Route (SAR), Chinese netizens have explicitly criticised the government on the decision. In a video, a man who appeared to be a Chinese...
View Post
Featured News

Hawkers continue to experience decline in business, some ‘barely surviving’

Singapore – With Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) regulations still in place until Jun 13, hawkers have continued to experience a decline in sales, some noting they are "barely surviving." Since the start of more stringent measures to curb the transmission of Covid-19...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent