Gurmit Singh caught speeding at 131 kmh; gets 3-month driving ban and fine

Singapore— Local actor Gurmit Singh has apologised on social media after being convicted in court on Tuesday (June 8) for a speeding incident.

Gurmit Singh Virk Chainchal Singh, 56, was caught speeding at around 131 kmh with his 19-year-old son in the car, on a road with a speed limit of 70 kmh.

Singh, known for his role in the local sitcom Phua Chu Kang, was fined S$800 and banned from driving for three months.

After leaving court, Singh posted a video on his Instagram account, promising to be a better driver.

“I just want to say I’m sorry, and I hope to do better,” he said in the nine-second clip.

The Straits Times reported that Singh’s car is believed to be an Audi A8 L, a luxury sedan released only recently.

Singh told the court that he was driving to fetch his son from the workplace he was interning at when he heard a “flapping sound”.

“After I got him I wanted him to hear the same sound, so I realised it comes out at 100 kmh,” he said.

“Of course I’m not saying I should drive at that speed at that street, but it was just a short (distance). I don’t know how I got 131, I wish I knew, but I just ask the court’s understanding that I’m not this reckless driver who does this daily. It’s just a one-off thing I wanted my son to hear.”

A first-time offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,000, or both for speeding.

The penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. Drivers who are convicted of speeding can be banned from driving for whatever period the court deems fit.

