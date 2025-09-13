‘The worst I have ever seen’—Netizens react to early morning Punggol LRT system fault and frequent line breakdowns

SINGAPORE: It was another classic Saturday morning plot twist for Punggol residents today (Sept 13), as the Punggol LRT decided to take an early nap, leaving commuters stranded and scrambling for buses before sunrise.

The first signs of trouble came at 6:07 a.m., when SBS Transit broke the bad news: no LRT services, please take the free buses instead. By 6:27 a.m., directional signs were set up for boarding points. Ten minutes later, commuters were told to check the SBS app for “Alternative Transport Options.” By 7:07 a.m., LTA stepped in to plug its own MyTransport app as a travel lifesaver.

It wasn’t until 8:10 a.m., which was a full two hours later, that the LRT was finally coaxed back into service, after engineers fixed the fault. In the meantime, SBS Transit deployed passenger service staff, apologised multiple times, and offered free bridging buses to patch the gap.

Netizens react: “This year is so cursed”

Online, the frustration was as loud as a packed morning train. One netizen deadpanned: “No wonder it’s been so quiet.” Another sighed: “Why is this year so cursed,” summing up the collective feeling that train breakdowns have become part of Singapore’s weekly routine.

Some decided to add humour to the misery. “Looks like it is time to update that bingo card I had been seeing for a while now,” quipped one, referring to the long-running joke that you can practically play train breakdown bingo with how often these disruptions happen.

Others, though, were less amused. One commuter fumed: “This might actually be the worst I have ever seen our public trains being managed. I don’t remember this sort of frequency of errors in the past.” That sentiment struck a chord with many who feel breakdowns are not just more common, but also more disruptive.

Then came a longer reflection: “I figured that old lines (especially EWL and NSL) might be reaching their end-of-life, and the time for major overhauls is here. But somehow it’s like virtually every line has started breaking down with an alarming frequency at the same time, regardless of their age. That is something to be worried about.” This perspective points to a growing concern that the problems are no longer isolated incidents, but a systemic issue across Singapore’s rail network.

Beyond the morning mess

Sure, commuters can laugh about bingo cards and curse their luck for being caught in yet another breakdown, but beneath the humour lies a real anxiety. For many, the LRT or MRT is not just a convenience. It’s their daily lifeline that they have to rely on to go from point A to point B, and when that lifeline feels increasingly shaky, the people’s trust in the system erodes, as well.

Today’s Punggol LRT fault might have been resolved, but the public’s frustration lingers. Singapore has built its reputation on efficiency and reliability; commuters now hope that this same commitment will translate into stronger, more consistent transport solutions. Because while a free bus ride is nice, what people really want is simple: trains that just work, rain or shine, every day.

