Punggol LRT down due to system fault, free bus services activated

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the Punggol LRT line faced a rough start to the morning on Saturday (Sept 13) after a system fault forced a complete shutdown of services.

Operator SBS Transit confirmed at 6:07 a.m. that free regular and bridging buses had been activated at Punggol Bus Interchange and designated stops near the affected stations to help commuters continue their journeys.

At 6:27 a.m., passengers were advised to follow directional signs at Punggol LRT stations to locate boarding points for these buses.

By 6:47 a.m., SBS Transit reminded commuters to check the “Alternative Transport Option” tab on the SBS Transit app for the latest travel guidance.

At 7:07 a.m., the Land Transport Authority (LTA) added that commuters could also use the “Find My Way” tab on the LTA MyTransport app to explore other travel alternatives.

As of 7:27 a.m., SBS Transit’s Passenger Service Teams have been deployed on site to assist. Passengers have been encouraged to approach them for concerns.

At 7:47 a.m., SBS Transit announced that Punggol LRT is still down, and that passengers who have been inconvenienced by the system fault may use the free regular and bridging bus rides.

SBS Transit has apologised for the disruption and the inconvenience caused, while engineers are working to restore train services.

Update: SBS Transit said the Punggol LRT had resumed full service at 8:10 a.m. Free regular and bridging bus services have ceased. The operator again apologised for the inconvenience caused.