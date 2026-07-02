The Workers’ Party may have finally turned the page on the ‘RK chapter’

SINGAPORE: With Workers’ Party (WP) leader Pritam Singh having survived the June 28, 2026, special cadres conference and returning as Secretary-General for the fifth consecutive time, some have expressed that the scandal caused by former MP Raeesah Khan, which has had a very long tail, can finally be put behind the party.

Ms Khan resigned from her seat and from the party in late 2021, after it was discovered that she had lied in Parliament at least twice. However, the fallout from the controversy affected the WP’s leadership, including chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap, but most especially Mr Singh, who has had several challenges and legal troubles since then.

In December 2021, a Parliamentary Committee of Privileges (COP) was convened to investigate the matter, and questions arose about the advice Mr Singh had given Ms Khan regarding telling the truth. Mr Singh testified before the committee, and it was this testimony that later became the basis for the criminal charges filed against him.

In February 2022, the COP recommended a S$35,000 fine for Ms Khan, as well as referred Mr Singh and Mr Faisal to the Public Prosecutor for their conduct during the investigation.

After further investigations were held, Mr Singh was formally charged with two counts of lying to the COP on March 19, 2024. He was found guilty of this charge on February 17, 2025, and fined S$14,000. Although he appealed his conviction, on December 4, 2025, the High Court upheld the decision.

The WP then announced that it would carry out an internal disciplinary process concerning Mr Singh.

In the same month, House Leader Indranee Rajah said that Mr Singh’s convictions and actions would be discussed in Parliament, and a vote was taken on Jan 14, 2026, to determine his suitability as Leader of the Opposition. He was removed from the position by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong the following day. While PM Wong told the WP that it could choose another elected MP to serve as Leader of the Opposition, they declined to do so.

The June 28 conference was held at the requisition of 25 cadre members. It was announced earlier this month that WP members were expected to vote on whether Mr Singh should remain as secretary-general if he declines to step down voluntarily.

According to WP MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied), the conference chair, a “supermajority” of cadres had voted for Mr Singh to remain as party chief.

After the special cadres conference and the biennial election, SMU Law Professor Eugene Tan had written in an analysis for CNA that “a clear line has been drawn” over the longstanding controversy for Mr Singh and the party.

Another analysis in Mothership said that the “Raeesah Khan saga is now firmly in the rearview mirror.”

Leong Mun Wai, the Secretary-General of Progress Singapore Party, had written in a social media post, “It’s a relief to see Mr Pritam Singh and The Workers’ Party move past this long-running saga since 2021.”

In comments to an analysis written by veteran journalist Bertha Henson, a Facebook user pointed out, however, that it may not be as simple as that.

“Er, the ‘RK chapter’ is not yet ‘over and done with’ for Pritam Singh. The Law Society disciplinary process is in motion over his fitness as a lawyer,” they wrote.

In March, the Law Society of Singapore initiated disciplinary proceedings against the WP chief. According to reports, a case management conference had been scheduled to be held in a Supreme Court chamber on March 12.

A case management is held behind closed doors. For situations involving lawyers, after the Law Society brings charges, a disciplinary tribunal gives its ruling on the case. If disciplinary action is deemed necessary, the Law Society applies to the Supreme Court for a hearing to be held by the Court of Three Judges. The court may impose such penalties as fines, suspension, or disbarment. /TISG

Read also: Jamus Lim: We should have moved on from the events of Raeesahgate a long time ago