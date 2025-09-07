Sutera Mall to launch Park & Ride JB shuttle soon, with first bus at 4 a.m.

JOHOR BAHRU: If you’ve ever spent your weekend fighting traffic near JB Sentral just to get across the Causeway, Sutera Mall’s latest announcement might make you smile. The mall has revealed plans to roll out a new Park & Ride JB shuttle service, which will run between Sutera Mall and JB Sentral.

The shuttle is expected to operate every 20 minutes, starting as early as 4 a.m. and running until midnight daily. While the mall has yet to confirm an official launch date, its Facebook post simply said the service will begin “soon”.

Why this matters for travellers

For many Singaporeans, weekend JB trips are all about stretching the dollar; from cheaper groceries to café-hopping and spa sessions, it’s undeniable that many of these people cross the Causeway due to cheaper alternatives available. But the real headache often comes at the start and end of the journey: packed carparks near JB Sentral, long queues for buses, and the endless hunt for transport back to the checkpoint.

By parking at Sutera Mall and catching a shuttle straight to JB Sentral, travellers may finally have a more convenient alternative. It also means you can shop or dine at the mall before or after your cross-border commute, turning it into a pit stop rather than just a car park.

Netizens react: Excitement and questions

Online, reactions to the announcement reflected both hope and scepticism. Some were optimistic about the idea taking off. One commenter wrote: “If all goes well in terms of advertisement and bus deployment, it will likely be a full bus all the time.” With weekend cross-border demand always sky-high, many clearly believe this service could hit the sweet spot.

Others kept it lighthearted, with Facebook users commenting short quips like “Sound good” and “When will it start?”. This shows the kind of excitement and anticipation you’d expect from JB regulars who would do anything for smoother commutes.

On the other hand, some people were already dreaming bigger. Comments like “SG to Sutera Mall?” and “For Singapore, where to board?” highlight how cross-border travellers would love a direct link to the mall itself, without needing to transfer at JB Sentral.

But not everyone was convinced. One user pointed out: “This area doesn’t have a taxi bay or bus station anywhere.” It’s a fair concern because while the shuttle sounds promising, questions remain about whether Sutera Mall can handle the logistics and passenger flow once the buses actually roll in.

