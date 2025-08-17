‘What a nightmare’: Shoppers vent over gridlock at Mid Valley Southkey carpark

JOHOR BAHRU: What was supposed to be a relaxing shopping trip turned into a logistical nightmare for many shoppers at Mid Valley Southkey over the weekend, after massive gridlock inside the mall’s carpark left some stranded for hours.

A Facebook post detailing the ordeal quickly gained traction, with several users sharing their frustration at being stuck inside their cars for nearly three hours just to exit the parking facility. Some even claimed they resorted to pressing the SOS button in the car park, only to receive no response from mall security.

Shoppers vent their frustration

Netizens poured in with stories of their own, ranging from sarcastic quips to exasperated recounts of how bad things had gotten. One shopper said, “The three-hour wait is for the times three you get from changing SGD to ringgit,” while another asked bluntly: “Why don’t you all park outside the mall? Another option is not to go there. That mall targets Singaporeans. You see the prices there? Cheap ah?”

Others painted a more vivid picture of the chaos. A Facebook user recounted checking with the information counter, only to be told that the gridlock was caused by an expressway jam outside. “So, pressing SOS is also no use. We waited 30 minutes and decided to park back and went up to get coffee,” they wrote.

One visitor said they heard mall announcements advising shoppers to stay inside until the jam cleared. “I was there at Mid Valley with my family. We heard an announcement at the mall around 3 p.m., advising shoppers to stay in the mall for a while cause there was a massive jam. So we left at 7:30 p.m. and the jam was over.”

Another chimed in with a tongue-in-cheek observation: “Fun fact: On Saturdays, locals steer clear of the area around Mid Valley.”

Bigger questions about Johor’s urban congestion

Beyond the jokes and gripes, many commenters highlighted how the incident reflects larger issues with Johor’s worsening congestion, particularly around new malls and development zones that are popular with Singaporean visitors. Some questioned the design of Mid Valley Southkey’s carpark and its traffic management system, arguing that the mall should anticipate high weekend crowds and provide better flow.

Comparisons were also drawn to other malls in Johor Bahru, where shoppers said traffic is still heavy but never quite as paralysing. For some, this fiasco added to growing frustration about urban planning in Johor, where rapid development has often outpaced transport infrastructure.

As one netizen summed it up: Mid Valley Southkey may have branded itself as a premier shopping destination, but until its parking woes are fixed, shoppers might be better off bringing an overnight bag — just in case it takes that long to leave.