‘Surprisingly quiet’—Commuters baffled by unannounced EWL delay on Dec 2

SINGAPORE: A routine Tuesday turned unexpectedly frustrating for East–West Line (EWL) commuters on Dec 2, when many found themselves stuck with longer-than-usual travelling times between Bugis (EW12) and Bedok (EW5). The slowdown went both ways, but what stood out for many wasn’t just the delay, but the deafening silence that seemed to further add insult to injury.

Despite repeated calls for clearer and faster communication, no official update was posted on SMRT’s social media channels during the disruption. For commuters who rely heavily on these channels for real-time information, the quiet was glaring.

A familiar frustration resurfacing

What added to the irritation for many was the timing. Just recently, transport operators and authorities said they would work on being more transparent with commuters during service issues. This came after a previous incident where a train operator similarly failed to provide timely updates despite an ongoing delay.

That context wasn’t lost on commuters. The lack of acknowledgement — no alert, no notice, no explanation — made many feel like past promises had been forgotten.

Online reactions: ‘We just want transparency’

Over on Reddit, netizens didn’t hold back. One commuter wrote, “Didn’t we hear something about the need for better communication just a week ago?” Another pointed out the recurring pattern, saying, “And no news from their Twitter as usual.”

Many felt the silence was deliberate, with one comment reading, “Really annoying they are staying silent on their socials to avoid accountability.”

Also, as Reddit usually does, some netizens came up with bizarre scenarios to help break the ice. One netizen remarked, “Can you imagine an MRT breakdown on the day of a general election? The wildcards would really start flying.”

And summing up the mood, another wrote, “socials are surprisingly quiet (only posting the supposed shutdown for the trackworks).”

Why it matters

Commuters are generally understanding when faults occur — breakdowns and slowdowns can happen on any rail system. However, one recurring request has remained consistent: just tell us what’s happening.

With trackworks, closures, and planned changes already requiring commuters to adjust their routines, unexpected disruptions become even harder to manage without timely information. For those rushing home, heading to work, caring for children or elderly family members, or juggling tight schedules, silence can feel like indifference.

When communication lapses happen repeatedly, especially after public commitments to improve, frustration naturally boils over.

