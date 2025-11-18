// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Singapore News
‘Is this what more transparency means?’ — Commuters left fuming as early-morning TEL breakdown brings peak-hour chaos with scant updates

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: What should have been a routine Monday commute turned into a frustrating ordeal for thousands of passengers after an early-morning fault on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) caused train delays of up to 30 minutes.

However, while the disruption itself was bad enough, many commuters said what infuriated them most was the lack of real-time updates on SMRT’s social media channels — leaving people to discover the breakdown only after they had already reached the station, packed into platforms or boarded stalled trains.

Instead of clear and timely advisories, commuters said they were met with silence online. For many, the incident felt like a step backwards in terms of transparency, which was ironically just promised to the public.

IMG 1067
Photo: Reddit screengrab / ZeroPauper

A jammed morning with little warning

The TEL slowdown began during the early peak hours, forcing trains to crawl along stretches of the line and resulting in delays that stacked up quickly. Several commuters reported being stuck between stations, while others said they only learned of the situation when they noticed unusually long dwell times and overheard passengers complaining on board.

The lack of early alerts frustrated many who could have taken alternate routes — if only they had known. One commuter summed it up bluntly: “They don’t even have the decency to help commuters make travel plans. We’re just supposed to get to the MRT station, then realise there’s a breakdown.”

Silence on Facebook and Instagram sparks anger

While major disruptions on train lines are typically accompanied by updates on operator social media pages, commuters noticed nothing posted on SMRT’s Facebook or Instagram hours into the delay. That sparked a wave of online criticism, with users asking why essential information wasn’t being shared, especially when the affected line is still relatively new.

“Just heard the announcement on the train, this is ridiculous. Not like it’s an old line!” one rider complained. Others questioned why recent incidents across different lines have lacked proper communication. “What’s with all the delays that’s not posted on operator social media sites? First was the EWL track point fault, now this TEL fault.”

Even those physically present on trains and platforms were left puzzled by the inconsistency of announcements. “No announcement at all. Such irresponsible act this round,” said one user in the Reddit forum

The absence of updates on official channels became a focal point of anger: “Can’t believe there’s nothing on their Facebook or Instagram pages. What’s so difficult about posting about a breakdown on one of their lines?”

And perhaps the comment that encapsulated public sentiment most sharply was this: “Is this what more transparency means?”

Another day, another breakdown
byu/ZeroPauper insingapore

A worrying pattern for daily commuters

For regular riders, the frustration isn’t solely about today’s slowdown — it’s about what feels like a pattern of poor communication during breakdowns. Commuters say they don’t expect perfection from a rail system. Faults happen, but they do expect timely and transparent updates from operators, especially in a city where many rely on public transport to get to work, appointments, and school.

The lack of real-time communication has left people stranded, delays cascading across the city, and confidence in the system shaken. When a single post could prevent thousands of people from being blindsided, commuters say the silence is both baffling and unacceptable.

The TEL breakdown may be temporary — but the frustration over communication lapses is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

