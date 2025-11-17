Track replacement on North East Line to be expedited by SBS for smoother commuter journeys

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the North East Line (NEL) can look forward to smoother, quieter and more reliable rides as SBS Transit accelerates its replacement of ageing track segments using a newly adopted, time-saving method. The upgrade—now underway at Buangkok MRT station—will halve the time needed for some of the most complex rail works on the line.

Replacing 20-year-old embedded rails ahead of time

The rails on the NEL have been in service for more than two decades. While still functional, SBS Transit is replacing them ahead of end-of-life to pre-empt wear issues. The work is particularly challenging at 13 stations designated as Civil Defence (CD) shelters, where sections of rail are embedded in concrete. This kind of deliberate design helps ensure that CD blast doors can close without gaps during emergencies. However, it also makes rail replacement significantly more labour-intensive and time-consuming.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), replacing one embedded rail section typically requires four engineering nights and more than 20 personnel. To speed up upgrades, SBS Transit has introduced a pre-fabricated embedded rail system.

Much of the assembly is now completed off-site, reducing the need for prolonged overnight track closures. With the new approach, the works can be completed in just two engineering nights instead of four.

On the first night, engineers cut the concrete slab and removed the old rail. On the second night, the new pre-assembled rail is fitted, concrete is poured, and rail ends are welded. SBS Transit shared that the latest operation at Buangkok station was a tightly coordinated effort, with “red-hot sparks” flying as more than 20 engineers and contractors worked through the night.

SBS Transit’s CEO (Rail), Mr Lee Yam Lim, and Head of Rail Engineering and Support, Mr Pang Yeow Wei, were also on site to observe and motivate the teams during the intensive overnight works.

Smoother, safer rides to come

Beyond faster replacement, the new design also projects tangible improvements for commuters. SBS Transit noted that the rails incorporate elastic, resin-bonded rubber profiles that better absorb shocks and reduce vibration. This is expected to lower the rate of track defects, extend the lifespan of the rails, and deliver smoother train rides.

Mr Lee noted, as quoted by CNA, that the method “provides an opportunity for us to optimise our maintenance slots by reducing the replacement time,” freeing up limited overnight engineering hours for other renewal works.

Buangkok is the fourth upgraded station, with more to follow

Once works at Buangkok station are completed, it will become the fourth NEL station to have its embedded rail segment replaced, following HarbourFront, Outram Park and Clarke Quay. SBS Transit plans to replace embedded rail segments at the remaining CD-approved stations by 2027.

With faster renewal works and upgraded rail technology, SBS Transit says commuters can expect a more dependable North East Line—one designed to stay resilient for years to come.

