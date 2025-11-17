Bukit Panjang LRT renewal enters final phase with completion targeted for end-2026

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s extensive renewal of the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) system, a project that began in 2018, has entered its final stretch. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Sunday (Nov 16) that about 88% of the programme is now complete, keeping the effort on track for full completion by the end of 2026.

Two major components were recently wrapped up. The replacement and upgrading of light rail vehicles (LRVs) and the installation of a new communications-based train control signalling system were completed in October and November. According to AsiaOne, all 19 new third-generation LRVs and 13 upgraded second-generation LRVs are already serving commuters. According to SMRT, the new signalling system, similar to what’s used on MRT lines, delivers better speed control for smoother, more reliable train journeys.

Inside the nightly power rail replacement works

The BPLRT, an 8-km line serving residents in Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang, relies on about 17 km of power rail across its two loops. This power rail supplies electricity to the trains and forms a critical part of the ongoing renewal.

After the final train ends service around 11:40 p.m., workers move quickly to set up protective cladding before beginning the replacement process. SMRT’s BPLRT maintenance branch manager, Soon Ren Jun — who has been involved for roughly one and a half years — explained that each segment of power rail consists of five aluminium rods assembled manually into 9 m sections, AsiaOne reported.

The team replaces approximately 45 m of power rail every night, spending around three hours on the task. To manage noise in the residential surroundings, a dedicated noise enclosure is installed, and stud welding is used instead of thermal welding to keep noise levels lower.

Final phase: Power rail works and OCC upgrade

LTA principal project manager Ganeshan Theveindran said that the remaining works include power rail replacement and upgrades to the operations control centre (OCC), which manages daily train operations around the clock.

Once OCC enhancements are complete, operations will transition from the interim control centre to the upgraded one in a single, continuous shift to ensure smooth operations.

“We are now in the final phase of the renewal works, which includes power rail replacement and operations control centre upgrades. These works are targeted to complete by end-2026. Ensuring reliability is an ongoing process and we are committed to continuously improving the system for our commuters,” Ganeshan said, as quoted by AsiaOne.

With this renewal programme nearing completion, Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang residents can look forward to a more reliable and comfortable LRT system. This modernised fleet, upgraded signalling, refreshed power rail system, and enhanced OCC will collectively support smoother journeys and improved service levels for years to come.

