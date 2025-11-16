EV adoption hits new highs as electric car registrations surge past 50%

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s shift towards greener tech just hit a major milestone. According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), electric vehicles (EVs) made up around 53% of all new car registrations in October 2025.

This is significant because this is the highest monthly share recorded so far. More than that, for the first time, more than half of newly registered cars on our roads are fully electric, marking a clear acceleration in Singapore’s transition away from petrol-powered vehicles.

A steady climb throughout 2024 and 2025

LTA’s latest figures show that EV adoption has been increasing month after month. While EVs already made up a substantial portion of new registrations in early 2025, the numbers kept climbing. The uptake rose from about 39% in January, then remained well above 40% for most of the year, before jumping sharply to 50 % in September and finally hitting the record 53% mark in October.

The trend is actually seen not just among private car buyers, but also among businesses. The number of electric light goods vehicles (eLGVs) has grown 35% since October 2024. This was an increase from 4,284 in 2024 to 5,777 units in October 2025. This signifies that more delivery, logistics and service companies are making the switch to electric fleets.

According to LTA, the continued rise in EV numbers brings Singapore “another step closer” to achieving a cleaner-energy vehicle population by 2040.

Why Singapore is seeing a surge in EV take-up

While rising environmental awareness certainly plays a role, this sharp increase may also be closely tied to LTA’s ongoing policy shift to make EVs more attractive, as well as making petrol vehicles relatively less so.

In an earlier announcement last September, LTA confirmed that from 2026, the rules for car rebates will tilt even further in favour of EVs:

Only fully electric cars will qualify for rebates under the Vehicular Emissions Scheme.

Hybrid cars will no longer enjoy the same perks.

More pollutive cars will face higher penalties.

The Electric Vehicle Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI) — which currently helps cut EV prices by as much as S$15,000 — will be kept until 2026, though with its benefits halved to S$7,500 for its final year. Even then, EV buyers in 2026 can still enjoy up to S$30,000 in total cost savings, and up to S$20,000 in 2027. The S$0 Additional Registration Fee floor for EVs will also remain until end-2027.

While policymakers insist this push is part of Singapore’s long-term plan to secure 100% cleaner-energy vehicles by 2040, the timing of incentive tweaks does suggest that the record-breaking adoption rates are no coincidence.

Read more: Singapore extends EV incentives, with revised rebates and surcharges from 2026

What Singaporeans are saying

As with many big transport shifts, public reactions remain mixed. On social media, some welcomed the news, while others raised practical concerns.

One netizen questioned the environmental costs behind the scenes, asking: “LTA should be sharing a plan on how we are going to deal with the EV batteries at the end of their shelf life. I understand the battery component can be very toxic.”

Another expressed doubt about the motivations behind the surge: “It’s adopting because there’s no other choices. Come on bro. Don’t get carried away with fake data.”

Some focused on cost rather than technology: “More road tax, more insurance.” And for others, the decision remains deeply personal and pragmatic: “In my honest opinion, seriously when I buy a car environmental friendly is the least I would consider. Things I would consider is it must be wallet friendly or at least within my budget, the practicality of buying the type of vehicle and the safety features the car will bring to my family and passengers onboard.”

Together, these comments reflect a broader reality: while EV adoption is rising fast, many Singaporeans are still weighing affordability, reliability, and long-term sustainability before fully embracing the switch.

Why this matters for Singapore

The milestone is more than mere numbers because it signals a turning point in how Singapore may look down the road. As EV numbers grow, the country will need to keep strengthening charging infrastructure, improving battery recycling systems, and ensuring that EV ownership costs remain fair and transparent. For everyday drivers, this shift will influence everything from resale value to maintenance habits to how they plan long-distance journeys.

Singapore’s roads are changing, and October’s record shows that the EV wave is no longer a distant trend that we’re anticipating. It has arrived, and it’s likely to stay.

