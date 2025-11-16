LTA enhances transparency with monthly rail reliability reporting, adds three indicators ‘to better capture the rail network’s operational performance‘

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans depend heavily on the MRT, and when something goes wrong, even for a few minutes, we feel it instantly. With several disruptions earlier this year stirring public frustration, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has moved to share more information openly.

It announced that three new rail reliability indicators, previously tracked only internally, will now be published every month, giving commuters what it calls “a fuller picture” of how the rail network is performing, according to Channel News Asia (CNA). This comes alongside the switch from quarterly to monthly reliability reports, a change that signals a push for greater transparency.

A move towards greater openness

The new indicators, which are Train Service Delivery, Train Punctuality, and Passenger Impact, will join the long-used Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF). The shift is widely seen as a response to rising public scrutiny. Earlier in September, LTA formed a rail reliability task force with SMRT and SBS Transit to tackle mounting disruptions.

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow told Parliament that although the indicators can be “fairly technical”, he had instructed LTA to share them publicly. CNA quoted him saying, “We will be transparent, because we have a good system, and we have nothing to hide.”

For many commuters, this transparency feels overdue. But it also shows that authorities are acknowledging just how much everyday frustrations have built up.

Train service delivery: What percentage of the planned service actually ran?

This metric measures how much of the day’s scheduled train distance was successfully operated. In short, it will show how much of the network ran without disruption. Between 2020 and 2023, results across major lines ranged between 99.71% and 99.99%. But the East-West Line had a noticeably tougher year in 2024, dropping to 99.42% following a massive six-day breakdown that affected about half a million journeys.

In September, the Downtown Line performed the best at 99.94%, while the Circle Line saw the lowest at 99.60%. The network’s overall figure was 99.83%, which is strong internationally; it is comparatively better than Paris, Melbourne, New York and Berlin, though still trailing China’s major metros and Hong Kong’s MTR.

LTA has temporarily excluded the Thomson-East Coast Line as it is still stabilising during its phased opening.

Train punctuality: How many trains arrived within two minutes of schedule?

Train Punctuality tracks the percentage of trains that complete their journeys within two minutes of their scheduled arrival. From 2020 to 2024, punctuality across the network ranged from 98.85% to 99.93%. The North East Line consistently scored the lowest, largely due to its shorter route, which leaves less room for operators to recover from minor delays.

Monthly figures echo this pattern. In August and September, the North East Line posted the lowest punctuality at 96.98% and 97.81%, while the Circle and Downtown lines led the pack.

Overall, Singapore’s MRT system achieved 99.16% in September. This ranks well above systems in Tokyo, Berlin, London and New York, but still behind the reliability seen in Hong Kong, Seoul and Taipei.

Passenger impact: How many commuters were directly affected?

This new measure may be the most relatable to everyday users because it focuses on how many people were actually affected during severe disruptions. In the North East Line’s three-hour disruption in August, more than 50,000 commuters, equivalent to nearly 10% of its daily ridership, were affected. A March disruption on the Circle Line saw between 5,000 and 50,000 commuters impacted.

Experts interviewed by CNA said the new indicators provide a clearer view of commuter experience. Transport economist Walter Theseira explained that MKBF alone does not reflect commuter impact, saying, “If a train breaks down with hardly any commuters on board, did it really happen? It didn’t affect many people.”

But a peak-hour breakdown at places like Punggol, he pointed out, would bring thousands of journeys to a halt. Another researcher, Raymond Ong, added that the new figures allow passengers to relate more concretely to the impact of disruptions.

Analysts warn against taking reliability for granted

While Singapore’s figures hover close to 100 per cent, analysts say these numbers should not be taken lightly. Cities with older infrastructure, such as London and New York, have reliability percentages that have dipped into the 80s.

Ong noted that fluctuations in Singapore’s performance can stem from maintenance regimes, system updates and how operators respond when faults occur, and that understanding these causes is more important than setting strict targets.

MKBF: Improvements in some lines, setbacks in others

Beyond these news indicators, however, MKBF remains an important metric, albeit it’s also widely criticised for not providing a full picture. In September, the MRT network’s performance dipped slightly to 1.671 million kilometres, down from August’s 1.74 million.

The North-South Line saw the largest decline, dropping from 1.648 million to 1.236 million. The Circle Line, however, improved noticeably. The Thomson-East Coast Line’s numbers also dipped, which was something LTA says is expected, as new lines typically need time to stabilise before achieving consistent performance.

Netizens react

Online reactions reflect a very down-to-earth desire from commuters: trains simply work properly when we need them most.

One Redditor wrote, “The kilometres of non-peak hours shouldn’t even be factored into its MKBF equation. And it’s not supposed to compile the distance covered by all trains in that line, because it’s one train fault = 8 to 9 trains unable to move.” This sentiment reflects a common frustration that the metrics may not fully reflect how disruptive a single fault can be in real life.

Another said, “I don’t need data. I just need it to be always working when it is supposed to.” This captures how many commuters feel. While technical indicators matter to experts, people ultimately want a smooth and predictable journey.

A third user pointed out, “Whether the data looks good or bad, the fares will increase anyway. Our only hope is for policymakers to use this data to pressure operators to boost reliability.” The underlying concern here is whether transparency will translate into real improvements, especially as fares continue to rise.

Finally, one commuter summarised what many think: “Honestly, I just want the rail to be reliable, the indicators are for you to act upon.” The message is clear: commuters want accountability, but more importantly, they want a rail network they can count on.

Overall, these reactions show that while Singaporeans appreciate transparency, what they really care about is the lived experience, which pertains to train reliability during peak hour, fewer breakdowns, and a smoother commute.

In the months ahead, the real test will be whether this new level of openness helps translate data into actual improvements. Singaporeans will be watching closely — not just the numbers, but whether the everyday MRT ride begins to feel smoother, steadier, and more dependable.

To access LTA’s full published report, you may visit their website.

