Friday, December 5, 2025
31.7 C
Singapore
Photo: SBS Transit Website
Singapore News
1 min.Read

PSA: Dozens of bus services to be diverted on Dec 7 for Standard Chartered Marathon 2025

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Commuters should prepare for significant bus service diversions on December 7, 2025, as road closures are implemented islandwide for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2025. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and bus operators have announced that more than 30 bus services will be affected during different phases of the event’s road closures.

The diversions will begin as early as the first bus on December 7, 2025, with adjustments lasting until around 2:20 p.m., depending on the area. Bus operators said that the affected services will be rerouted around major roads such as Nicoll Highway, Middle Road, Bras Basah Road, Orchard Road, Marina Boulevard, Bayfront Avenue, and Robinson Road, which will be progressively closed to facilitate the full and half marathon routes.

Bus operators advised commuters to plan their travels accordingly, as routes will bypass key central landmarks and utilise secondary roads to maintain connectivity.

Normal bus operations will resume progressively once race segments conclude and roads reopen, with full operations expected to stabilise by early afternoon on the same day. Commuters travelling on Dec 7 may check real-time route updates online through the MyTransport.SG mobile application and bus operators’ social media channels before heading out.

Commuters heading to the marathon or travelling through the affected areas are advised to factor in additional travel time when most of the diversions are taking place.

Full details of the affected stops can be seen in the posters below.

IMG 1124
Photo: Tower Transit Singapore
IMG 1125
Photo: Tower Transit Singapore

