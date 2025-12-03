// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Photo: Screengrab from LTA website
Singapore News
Circle Line to run shuttle-only service between Paya Lebar and Mountbatten from Jan to Apr 2026

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Commuters who use the Circle Line (CCL) should be prepared for big changes next year. From January 17 to April 19, 2026, train services between Paya Lebar, Dakota and Mountbatten will be adjusted as authorities carry out important tunnel strengthening works. To make the repairs possible, the two connecting tunnels will be closed one at a time, and trains will run only as a shuttle between Paya Lebar and Mountbatten. This shuttle will operate on a single platform and trains will come every 10 minutes.

While the rest of the Circle Line will still operate, commuters should expect slower journeys. During busy periods, waiting times at major interchange stations may go up to 30 minutes or more. LTA has said the works are necessary to keep the tunnels safe and ensure the line stays reliable in the long run.

Shuttle buses activated

To help passengers cope, several shuttle bus services will be introduced during weekday peak hours. These buses will start running from January 5, about two weeks before the tunnel closure, so that commuters have time to get used to the new travel options. Shuttle Bus Service 38 will run between Paya Lebar and Stadium in both the morning and evening peaks. Another bus, Service 37A, will take commuters from Serangoon to Tai Seng, MacPherson and Paya Lebar in the morning.

In the evenings, Service 37B will run from Tai Seng to Bishan, while Service 37C will travel from Tai Seng back to Serangoon. These buses will follow the same fares as train rides.

Photo: Screengrab from LTA website

Alternative routes suggested

LTA is also encouraging commuters to consider other MRT routes to avoid the affected stretch altogether. For example, those coming from the North East Line and heading to the western part of Singapore can transfer to the East–West Line at Outram Park rather than switching to the Circle Line at Serangoon.

Passengers going to areas like one-north, Kent Ridge or Buona Vista may find it quicker to change to the Circle Line at HarbourFront instead. Regular bus services that run through the Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar areas will continue to operate as usual and may be a faster alternative during the works.

Commuters advised to remain updated

To help commuters navigate the changes, LTA and SMRT will put up posters, make station announcements and share updates on the MyTransport.SG mobile app and social media channels. Roadshows will also be held at affected stations before the changes start, where staff members will be present on the ground to assist travellers, especially seniors and those who may need extra help.

Commuters are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance. This will allow them to have extra travel time to account for the longer wait times and travel delays.

LTA has thanked the public for their patience, adding that these works are important to ensure the Circle Line remains safe and dependable for many years to come.

