EWL shutdown between Bedok–Tampines and Tanah Merah–Expo begins for 10-day track works

SINGAPORE: Track works to connect the East–West Line (EWL) to the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) officially began in the early hours of Saturday, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA). Engineers and contractors moved in shortly after the last train departed, starting work at about 1:30 a.m. and continuing through the night to make progress on the new rail link.

The 10-day engineering blitz, running from November 29 to December 8, 2025, requires a temporary shutdown of EWL train services along two key stretches. Commuters should note that trains will not run between Bedok and Tampines, as well as Tanah Merah and Expo, during this period.

The works are part of efforts to integrate the EWL with the new ECID, which is a major facility that will house trains and support operations for multiple rail lines. LTA said the overnight construction allows teams to swiftly install and connect new sections of track in preparation for future rail improvements.

Commuters are encouraged to check LTA’s other updates or visit go.gov.sg/ecid-trackworks for more information.

Netizens express their support

Online, many people expressed appreciation for the teams working through the night. One commenter praised the kickoff to the project, saying it was an “excellent beginning to this enormous undertaking” and adding that while the journey ahead will be long, the workers’ determination will see them through. Another simply reminded the crews to keep safety at the forefront, noting: “Do remember: Safety first!”

Others thanked the workers for their unseen sacrifices. One netizen wrote, “Thank you for the effort,” while another offered a heartfelt reflection on the often-unnoticed labour behind Singapore’s rail reliability: “Thank you for your sacrifices while most of the country is sleeping and resting. I will think twice and remind myself of this before my finger moves [and complain online] when there is a breakdown… Kudos to the real heroes!”

While the 10-day shutdown brings inevitable inconvenience, the ongoing works mark an important step toward a stronger and more resilient MRT network. As Singapore continues to expand and modernise its rail system, this project is expected to support smoother operations for years to come. For now, commuters can expect a temporary adjustment, but it is one that contributes to long-term improvements in rail reliability and capacity.

