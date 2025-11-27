LTA, SMRT to shut key EWL stretch for 10 days; commuters told to plan for crowded stations and slower journeys

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling along the eastern stretch of the East-West Line (EWL) are in for a major shake-up, with a 10-day closure between Nov 29 and Dec 8 to facilitate critical construction works. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT announced that the temporary shutdown is needed to connect the existing EWL tracks to the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) and to integrate a new platform at Tanah Merah MRT Station.

What’s shutting, and why it matters

During the 10-day period, there will be no train service between Bedok and Tampines, as well as between Tanah Merah and Expo. This shutdown also requires the closure of Simei and Tanah Merah stations, meaning a significant portion of the eastern corridor of the EWL will be offline. For many East-siders, this is one of the most heavily used segments of the line, affecting work commutes, school journeys, and airport travel.

LTA explained that the works are necessary to prepare the line for future capacity increases. Connecting the tracks to the new ECID and bringing an additional Tanah Merah platform online are part of long-planned enhancements. These upgrades aim to reduce overcrowding and ensure the system can handle rising ridership in the years ahead.

What to expect

To bridge the gap left by the closure, two shuttle bus services will be rolled out. Shuttle 7 will run between Bedok and Tampines, with buses arriving every three to five minutes, and Shuttle 8 will operate between Bedok and Expo at intervals of around ten minutes. These shuttle buses will keep commuters moving, but passengers should be prepared for longer travel times, especially during peak hours, since the buses will have to navigate road traffic and handle large volumes of commuters.

In addition to the bus shuttles, train frequencies on other parts of the EWL will be reduced. Services between Tampines and Pasir Ris will operate at five-minute intervals, while trains between Paya Lebar and Bedok will come every eight minutes. Those heading to or from Changi Airport can expect trains every five minutes during peak periods. These adjustments mean that even those travelling outside the fully closed sector may experience slower journeys.

Expect crowds and plan ahead

LTA has cautioned commuters to anticipate larger crowds at stations and bus stops, along with possible delays of up to 30 minutes for those who continue travelling along the affected corridor. To help ease confusion, SMRT staff will be present at affected stations to provide directions, assist with transfers, and guide commuters to alternate routes.

Travellers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead. One recommended approach is to use regular public bus services to connect to the Downtown Line, which may offer faster travel during the 10-day closure. Commuters are also advised to keep up to date by checking MyTransport.SG mobile app as well as LTA and SMRT’s social media platforms, where real-time information on service changes will be provided. Station posters and brochures—available at Passenger Service Centres across the MRT network—will also outline the best alternative travel options.

Whenever possible, those who do not need to travel through the affected stretch are encouraged to reroute via other MRT lines entirely, as doing so may significantly reduce travel time and stress.

What happens after the works?

Once the works wrap up on Dec 9, eastbound commuters heading towards Pasir Ris from Tanah Merah will board from a newly configured Platform A. This change also means that passengers transferring between the eastbound EWL and the Changi Airport shuttle service will need to move through the station concourse rather than transferring directly on the same platform. For westbound commuters, operations will remain unchanged.

These adjustments are designed to improve the long-term efficiency of Tanah Merah station, one of the system’s busiest transfer nodes.

A short-term squeeze for long-term gains

The 10-day closure will undeniably test the patience of thousands of daily commuters who rely on this stretch of the EWL. However, LTA stressed that these works are crucial and form part of a broader effort to strengthen the resilience of Singapore’s ageing rail network. The long-term result is expected to be a smoother, more reliable travel experience for commuters.

LTA added that it will continue planning works carefully to minimise commuter inconvenience and will provide timely updates should further adjustments be needed. For now, East-siders may need to wake up a little earlier, prepare for packed shuttle buses, and exercise a bit more patience, all in the name of building a more robust rail system for the years ahead.

