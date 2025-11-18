ERP rates adjusted for school holidays, with further increases to take effect from January 2026

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at four expressway locations will increase by S$1 from Jan 2, 2026, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (Nov 17). The adjustments will apply across nine time periods at selected stretches of the AYE, CTE, PIE, and KPE, where traffic speeds have dipped below the optimal range.

LTA said the revisions follow its monitoring of expressway traffic in October, which showed congestion building up at several points. The rate increase, it added, aims to manage traffic flow and keep speeds within the desired range.

Temporary holiday reductions from Nov 24

Before the higher charges kick in next year, motorists will get some relief during the year-end school holidays. From Nov 24 to Dec 31, ERP rates at six locations will be reduced by S$1 to ease costs during the peak travel period.

These holiday adjustments are temporary, and all rates are expected to revert to their current levels on Jan 2, 2026.

LTA said it will continue to keep a close watch on traffic speeds and congestion levels and adjust ERP rates further if needed.

