Saturday, November 29, 2025
Photo: Facebook screengrab / SMRT
Singapore News
1 min.Read

PSA: Bus services 252 and 249 to skip stops on Nov 30 due to Jalan Boon Lay road closure

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling around Jalan Boon Lay this Sunday may need to adjust their journeys. SMRT has announced that bus services 252 and 249 will skip several stops on November 30, 2025, due to a temporary road closure for Jurong Region Line (JRL) construction works.

The changes will apply from the first bus to the last bus on Sunday.

According to the Land Transport Authority and SMRT’s diversion notice, posted on their Facebook page, the affected stops are all located along Enterprise Road and Jalan Boon Lay. Bus 252 will skip the stop outside Fei Siong Group (22431), while Bus 249 will skip stops near GSK (21349 and 21341) as well as Premier Milk Pte Ltd (21339 and 21331). Additionally, Service 194 will not skip any stops.

Diversions will route buses along alternative roads such as Fan Yoong Rd, Kwong Min Rd and International Rd, depending on the service and direction of travel. Commuters may experience slightly longer travel times as buses loop around the closure zone.

See also  SMRT staff bravely rescue girl on MRT track, hailed as heroes for preventing tragedy

More details can be seen in the poster below:

IMG 1098
Photo: Facebook / SMRT

The road closure is part of ongoing works to build the Jurong Region Line, Singapore’s next MRT line in the west.

SMRT has advised commuters to plan ahead and check the latest updates if they are travelling through the affected area on Sunday.

Read also: LTA, SMRT to shut key EWL stretch for 10 days; commuters told to plan for crowded stations and slower journeys

