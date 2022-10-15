Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 15

Stories you might've missed, Oct 15

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Netizen asks why it’s ‘so easy for Foreign Talents to work in Singapore’ but ‘so difficult’ for Singaporeans to find jobs overseas

 

Photo: Unsplash/barneyyau (for illustration purposes only).

After a netizen asked why it’s “so difficult” for Singaporeans to find work abroad while it’s “so easy for FT (foreign talents) to work” in Singapore, he received a surprising number of answers from others.

The netizen, who goes by Durian Khaled on Facebook, posted the question on the Complaint Singapore public page on Friday (Sept 23).

Read more here…

 

Petrol station staff caught sleeping out of exhaustion from working two jobs, netizens felt sorry for him and praised his manager for an unexpected action taken

 

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ohbulanofficial

A video of a petrol station attendant sleeping on the job has gone viral. A TikTok video posted by @obulanofficial of multiple cars waiting at a Shell station in Malaysia showed that something was holding up the queue.

Even a motorcyclist revving his engine rather loudly did not speed up the service. The issue was then highlighted when two customers stood by the office window, and the attendant on duty was fast asleep inside.

Read more here…

‘No wonder our locals got no jobs’ — Netizen questions employer for specifically wanting ‘Filipina Assistant’ for job vacancy

 

 

Photo: FB screengrab/complaintsingapore

A netizen posted a screenshot from a TikTok video of a pet grooming company that specifically looked for a “Filipina Assistant Groomer” to fill a job opening.

“Can someone explain is this allowed in Sg. To put specifically a nationality they want in Sg? No wonder our locals got no jobs. All this foreign head or owners in the company will want their own ppl to come and share our pie.

Read more here…

 

‘This is the most SPG post ever’ — Singaporeans blasted woman who only dates ang mohs and said she ‘just wants to date (someone) above her status’

 

A woman who appealed online to end the usage of a disparaging term used for females who exclusively date Caucasian men received a lot of pushback from netizens.

In a post on the anonymous site SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she had “a pretty horrid experience” on the MRT.

Read more here…

 

OPINION | The real reason why you’re over 25, have no girlfriend, and eventually become too old even to get married

 

Photo: benzoix/Freepik (for illustration purposes only)

It’s been reported that Singaporeans are more open to online dating, but four in ten singles have never been on a date.

This news report reminds me of a meeting I had with an English lady back when I was still at university. She mentioned that she worked for what was then called SDU or the Social Development Unit, doing what she considered the most unusual job – teaching young men and women how to approach each other.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

