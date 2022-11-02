Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 2

- Advertisement -

‘So many S’poreans now co-living in HDB with 5 to 6 people in 1 unit!’ — Netizens react to high property prices

Netizens are reacting to news of co-living spaces becoming more common given the significant rise in property costs in Singapore. In response to a news post reporting that the rise in the price of property in Singapore has caused more to explore the option of renting out a co-living space, some online users have started comparing Singapore with Hong Kong. Read more here…

Woman told to cut off her eyelashes and take off her contact lens at Malaysian Immigration Department

TikToker Maddy Breteche posted about her experience getting her passport renewed in Malaysia, where she was asked to remove her eyelash extensions or come back another day, or cut them off.

In a TikTok video and Instagram reel, the Malaysian-French actress residing and working in Singapore and Malaysia shared that she went in with minimal makeup because “I know they’re (immigration officers) quite like weird… about putting makeup on”.

Read more here…

KF Seetoh calls out employer who blinded maid, saying “These people aren’t humans… they should be kept away from society forever”

KF Seetoh took to social media to call out the employer who blinded her maid, denied the latter medical assistance, and then punched the maid’s other eye. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 1), Mr Seetoh wrote: “She punched her helpless helper blind in one eye, denied her medical assistance, made her work and later punched out the other..and still made her work when totally blind.. plus pressed a hot iron against her ear, now deformed. She sent the helper back home on her own with a $6k plus compensation..and that’s it”. Read more here…

‘How much longer want to drag this issue?’ — Netizens react to SNOC fining Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim & Teong Tzen Wei for breach of conduct code

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced on Monday (Oct 31) that three national swimmers had been fined for breaching its code of conduct during the South East Asia Games.

Earlier this year, swimmers Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim, and Teong Tzen Wei had admitted to consuming controlled drugs while representing the country overseas.

Read more here…

Girlfriend upset & angry with boyfriend who keeps having 1-on-1 outings with other female friends, says he should be with her instead

A 28-year-old girlfriend took to social media to talk about how controlling she is when it came to her 30-year-old boyfriend.

In an anonymous post on popular confessions page SGWhispers, the girlfriend wrote that she had been with her boyfriend for a year and was very sure that he was the one for her. However, she added that they recently had an argument and decided to take a break from each other. When they came together and had a talk, they both agreed that she was too controlling.

Read more here…

