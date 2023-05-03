Stories you might’ve missed, May 3

Maid asks if employer was right in deducting her salary for clinic visits

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media after she found that her employer had started deducting her salary for expenses they should bear. In a post to a Facebook support group for helpers and employers alike, a maid wrote that she was unsure what the regulations were. The maid said that her employer would deduct the amount from her salary whenever she fell sick and visited the clinic or went for a medical check-up. Read more here…

SG man says after his girlfriend picked up a new hobby with new friends, she broke up with him and wants to forfeit BTO deposit

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after his girlfriend of five years wanted to break up with him.

In a post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that after his girlfriend picked up a new hobby and a new group of friends, she started prioritising them over their relationship. “She would spend her whole Saturdays and some weekdays evening to do her own lobby, which leaves her with no time and energy to spend time with me”, the man wrote.

Glass door explodes while girl showers

SINGAPORE: A young girl had a harrowing experience when the glass shower door exploded while she was showering. Chloe’s mother, Anna Ng, is grateful her 13-year-old daughter suffered only minor cuts. We might have just lost a daughter that night,” she said somberly.

Netizens roast customer for posting video complaining about delivery rider leaving package without ringing doorbell

SINGAPORE: A video posted online backfired when the poster got roasted.

On the sgfollowsall Instagram account, a follower shared a video with the caption, “JT delivery just leave my items without pressing the doorbell .. Item was supposed to delivered on Saturday but didn’t (sic).”

Tasha Low and Rui En share a special gift with their Oppa Saranghae drama fans

SINGAPORE: Local artists Tasha Low and Rui En announced in an Instagram post that they have a special gift for the fans of their newest drama, Oppa Saranghae. This is to thank everyone who supported their show, leading to high ratings.

“We have something special for the fans of Oppa Saranghae, to thank you guys for the great ratings,” Tasha stated in her Instagram post caption.

