Stories you might’ve missed, May 2

Singaporean finds it ‘ridiculous that new couples need to fork out $100K for COE just for the right to own a car’

SINGAPORE: A Reddit post from Monday (May 1) spawned a lengthy discussion after a netizen wrote that Singapore's COE (Certificate of Entitlement) system that allows someone to own and use a car—needs "serious reform." u/farrenders wrote in his post that he's not an expert in the matter, "just a guy that got mad about the system and wanted to rant on Reddit."

Customer buys Hugo Boss scent with defective spray pump, but shop refuses to refund because he didn’t bring the original plastic wrapper

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after the brand new bottle of scent he bought was not refunded despite its defective spray pump.

Mr Heng Alvin wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Apr 30) that he is a regular customer at Beauty Language at Jurong Point and bought a bottle of Hugo Boss Unlimited, later opening it up at home.

Two arrested after brawl break out at Geylang coffeeshop

SINGAPORE: A brawl erupted last night (30 Apr) at a coffee shop in Geylang, resulting in the arrest of two men by the police. According to the authorities, the incident occurred at the intersection of Geylang Lorong 18 at around 8.21 pm. The police stated that two men, aged 35 and 39, were taken into custody to assist in the investigation of the altercation. Neither individual was taken to the hospital.

Jeremy Chan, Desmond Tan and Ayden Sng travel to Malaysia & Thailand to film their upcoming drama; the trio ate 2,000 eggs!

SINGAPORE: Local artists Jeremy Chan, Desmond Tan and Ayden Sng have been travelling to Malaysia and Thailand to film their upcoming drama, All That Glitters. In an interview with local news, 8Days, Desmond said they had formed a friendship bond.

“I think filming this drama was the most fun, because, during our time abroad, we have become very good friends and got to know each other better,” said Tan.

Man gets booked at same accommodation twice, but Agoda tells him it can’t be refunded

SINGAPORE: After an online travel agency refused to refund a double booking, a man took to social media to warn others that what happened to him may also happen to them.

“Hi all … Be careful while you planning to make any bookings via Agoda App,” wrote Mr Kenneth Low on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Apr 30).

