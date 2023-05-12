Stories you might’ve missed, May 12

MOTHER REUNITES WITH SON 13 YEARS AFTER HE WAS “KIDNAPPED” BY HIS FATHER

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean mother finally reunited with her son 13 years after he was “kidnapped” by his father and taken to Jakarta, where he was not allowed to contact his mother.

Seri Fatmawati took to TikTok to share the story of how her son Irfan was “kidnapped” by his father at the age of four and deliberately kept away from her, although she had sole custody of the child and even filed a police report.

Read more here…

BILLIONAIRE PETER LIM’S EX-SON-IN-LAW JAILED FOR OPERATING GAMBLING SYNDICATE

SINGAPORE: Kho Bin Kai, the former son-in-law of local business tycoon Peter Lim, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison and fined $40,000 on Tuesday (May 9) for operating an illegal gambling syndicate.

Kho pleaded guilty to five charges involving remote gambling and buying luxury watches using the proceeds of crime, while the other eight charges were taken into consideration during the sentencing.

Read more here…

‘SHOULD I STAY OR GO?’ ASKS SG REDDIT USER OFFERED JOB IN HK THAT PAYS $14.4K A MONTH

SINGAPORE: “Should I stay, or go?” asked u/WisdomOfSolomon69 on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (May 9), saying that he is uncertain about taking the job in Hong Kong though the salary offered is nearly four times what he earns in Singapore.

The salary he is being offered is 3.8 times the $3,800 he is currently earning, which means it’s $14,400. However, his current work pace is “quite slow”, his colleagues are “very nice” and his work is “very straightforward, nothing complex”.

Read more here…

LOAN SHARK HARASSES FAMILY AFTER HELPER BORROWS MONEY AND FLEES TO INDONESIA WITHOUT REPAYING LOAN

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employer has called the police after discovering that their foreign domestic helper had borrowed money from a loan shark and fled the country without repaying the loan.

The employer, Facebook user Ada Lee, wrote online that she learnt the helper owed money when the loan shark messaged her. The loan shark even sent her a photo taken just outside her HDB flat gate, prompting her to inform the authorities.

Read more here…

MEDIACORP CONDUCTS A LENSING CEREMONY FOR NEW DRAMA, TILL THE END

SINGAPORE: According to an Instagram post shared by The Celebrity Agency, the cast of the upcoming drama series, Till The End, recently conducted a lensing ceremony for the show. It was attended by local artists Kym Ng, Boon Hui Lu, Richie Koh, Romeo Tan, and Choo Hou Ren.

“Swipe to see more about the lensing ceremony that took place yesterday for a new drama, Till The End!!” stated in the caption of the Instagram post. It also mentioned: “Till The End will be available for free on mewatch soon. Stay tuned for updates.”

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg