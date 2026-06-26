‘Will not be engaging OrangeTee’: Netizens react after Grayce Tan joins property agency

SINGAPORE: Former PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) vice-president of strategy Grayce Tan has returned to the real estate industry, joining property agency OrangeTee & Tie months after her departure from PLB amid a controversy that attracted significant public attention.

Records from the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) show that Tan registered under OrangeTee & Tie on June 20, marking her return to the sector following several months of relative silence.

Tan had previously served as vice-president of strategy at PLB, one of Singapore’s most prominent real estate brands. Her name made headlines in January after allegations of an extramarital affair involving PLB chief executive officer Melvin Lim surfaced online. Videos purportedly showing the pair in an office unit circulated widely across social media platforms, drawing intense scrutiny.

In the aftermath of the controversy, both Lim and Tan resigned from the real estate agency. PLB subsequently appointed vice-president of operations Marc Chan as interim chief executive officer.

Since leaving the company, Tan had largely stayed out of the public eye. Her social media activity slowed considerably, with her last Instagram video before her recent return having been posted on Dec 23, 2025.

That changed earlier this month when Tan resumed publishing real estate-related content through her Instagram account, Homes with Grayce. Since June 12, she has uploaded a series of videos focused on property matters.

The clips appear to be linked to a newly launched YouTube channel, which was created on June 10. According to the channel’s description, Tan intends to provide insights into the reasoning behind real estate recommendations and investment decisions, while examining Singapore’s property market through what she describes as “rigorous analysis”.

The channel’s description also emphasises the role of property ownership in wealth creation, stating that real estate is not only a home but also a key vehicle through which many Singaporeans build wealth and accumulate equity over time.

The fallout from the January controversy extended beyond PLB. Melvin Lim, who founded KW Singapore in addition to his role at PLB, resigned from both organisations following the incident.

According to a report by The Straits Times, more than 100 property agents subsequently left KW Singapore after Lim’s departure.

PLB also moved to strengthen internal governance measures in the months that followed. In March, PLB co-founder Adrian Lim announced that the company had introduced a whistle-blowing channel, allowing property agents and employees to raise concerns anonymously.

News of Tan’s move to OrangeTee & Tie sparked strong reactions online, with many netizens questioning both her return to the industry and the agency’s decision to bring her on board.

Some commenters responded with sarcasm, with one writing, “Looking forward to seeing her promotion to VP of Strategy of OrangeTee,” while another quipped, “Lol wait one year she will do a survivor story.”

Others raised questions about developments since the scandal. “Is she still with her husband? What happened to Melvin?” one commenter asked.

Several commenters said their concerns extended beyond the affair itself. One wrote, “Personally, the affair isn’t my problem with her; my issue is that she allegedly used her affair to climb up the corporate ladder and be so nonchalant about it. I don’t know why a company would want to give her that chance, but good luck to them.”

Others questioned whether the controversy would affect public confidence in both Tan and her new employer. “I really wonder who would trust her to handle the sale, purchase, or rental of their home,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Why should people even give her a chance to be their agent, honestly? There are so many honest and hardworking real estate agents out there who are genuinely trying to make it in their career. Why reward a nonchalant and unrepentant cheater with commissions?”

Some netizens suggested that OrangeTee & Tie’s reputation could be impacted by the appointment.

“Good to know that OrangeTee hires the morally bankrupt. Reflects what they stand for and how they will work with stakeholders,” one commenter said.

Another wrote, “Orangetee letting someone without integrity and morals, and someone who does not know what is boundary to represent them to the public members is… This already tells everybody a lot about Orangetee.”

A number of commenters indicated they would avoid engaging the agency’s services. “So we know which firm to avoid. I will not be supporting one that willingly employs and condones an adulterer,” one user wrote, while another said, “For an industry that is based on trust and respect, this is sure disappointing. I will not be engaging OrangeTee and will encourage my contacts to steer clear.”

Others focused on the speed of Tan’s return to the public spotlight. “Legit thick skin af sia, not even a year has passed after destroying a company and a man’s family … come out and do property videos,” one commenter wrote, adding that she had resumed creating content without publicly addressing the controversy.

Another netizen observed, “Woman’s got to make a living somehow, but surprised she would make such a public comeback so soon.”

Not all comments were entirely dismissive. One netizen noted that while they had nothing personal against Tan, they were uncertain about the long-term implications for OrangeTee & Tie.

“I personally have nothing against Grayce, but I just can’t help but wonder if this will, in the long run, affect Orangetee’s reputation as a company,” the commenter wrote, “They hired someone who has a really sketchy background and someone who was just involved in a major scandal. I’m just not sure.”

Another commenter remarked that Tan’s swift return to the industry was notable given the broader employment climate, writing, “Rise, fall, and a comeback within a year is something to be studied as people are losing jobs left, right and centre.”