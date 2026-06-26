Singapore PR man gets 5 weeks’ jail for slapping churchgoers after being stopped from taking a free bible

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old Singapore permanent resident who is also a Malaysian has been jailed for five weeks after assaulting five churchgoers at a church in central Singapore when he was stopped from taking a free Bible.

Wee Soon Ming pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt. Four other similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing on Monday (June 22).

The court heard that Wee became upset after he was prevented from taking a free Bible from Singapore Life Church at Prinsep Street on May 3. As he left the premises, he directed his anger at worshippers who had nothing to do with the decision, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Victims were attacked without interaction

One of the victims was a 65-year-old woman who had attended the church service with her daughter-in-law. As the pair crossed paths with Wee, he suddenly slapped the older woman across the face before striking her daughter-in-law on the head.

There had been no argument or interaction between them beforehand. The impact caused the older woman to suffer a nose injury that bled. She was taken to the hospital by paramedics and later received seven days of medical leave. She chose not to seek compensation.

After leaving the church, Wee encountered another woman entering the building. He slapped the 55-year-old on the back of her head and shoulder. She later sought medical attention for soreness but was told there was no serious cause for concern. She also declined compensation.

Earlier incidents involving taking free Bibles

Court documents showed that Wee had visited the church on several occasions before the incident. He had previously taken free Bibles from the church.

On an earlier visit, a pastor stopped him from taking a large number of copies and told him he could take only one or two instead. Wee complied at the time.

On the day of the offences, however, he reacted differently when he was prevented from taking another Bible. Police identified and arrested him at his home on the same day.

Mental health assessment found no link to offences

Following his arrest, Wee was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for assessment.

Doctors found that he had a mild intellectual disability. However, the court was told there was no evidence linking the condition to his actions.

He was assessed as understanding what he was doing and recognising that his conduct was legally and morally wrong. He was also found fit to plead.

Deputy Public Prosecutors further stated there was no indication that the attacks were motivated by religion.

Under Singapore law, voluntarily causing hurt is punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

While disagreements and frustrations are part of daily life, how people respond to them matters. A brief moment of unchecked anger can leave lasting consequences for victims and offenders alike.

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