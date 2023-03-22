Stories you might’ve missed, March 22

KF Seetoh: $18,000 rental at Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar justifies SG’s ‘world’s most expensive city reputation’

SINGAPORE: This year’s Geylang Serai Bazaar made the news recently due to the price for stall rentals. Food guru KF Seetoh weighed in on the issue in a recent Facebook post, asking “How did we get here?’ “$18,000 a mth a stall, for the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar , easily, the world’s most expensive pasar malam stall offering an unproportionately cheap menu. Even top pop-up markets in prime time New York or LA cannot hold a candle to this. Read more here…

Singaporean buys cai fan for $20.50 in Australia, says ‘My love for cai fan does not fade with distance’

SINGAPORE: “Did you guys know that the cai fan in Australia costs about twenty dollars?” asked Singaporean TikTok user Gilbert Zhuo on Monday (Mar 20).

And when asked, “Why go all the way to Oz to eat caifan?” Mr Zhuo replied, “My love for cai fan does not fade with distance.”

Read more here…

‘This taxi uncle, is really really kind’ — Netizen thanks taxi driver who returns her partner’s misplaced wallet directly to his home

SINGAPORE: A netizen has taken to social media to share a heartwarming experience that may restore their faith in humanity. After her partner left his wallet in a taxi, she says the taxi driver had the wallet sent over directly to his house. The netizen publicly thanked the driver for his honesty and kindness. The online user took to an online group on Monday (March 20) to share a moving experience. “This is not a complaint,” the post read, as it was shared with a group that tracks complaints around Singapore. Read more here…

3 arrested after brawl breaks out at Lucky Plaza

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested three men after a group of men and women brawled at Lucky Plaza shopping centre in Orchard. Two other men and two women are assisting in the investigation.

Photos and videos of the brawl taken by eyewitnesses are trending on Facebook. One 41-second video, posted on the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group, shows four men and a woman pushing and wrestling with each other. A man was pushed to the ground, and police officers can be seen intervening.

Read more here…

CPF Contributions in 2023 – Everything You Need to Know

One key highlight of Budget 2023 is the coming changes to the CPF contribution ceiling. To help Singaporeans save more for retirement, the salary ceiling will gradually increase from S$6,000 to S$8,000.

What does this change mean for the average Singaporean? And for that matter, what else should you know about CPF contributions in 2023? Read more here…

