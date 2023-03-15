Stories you might’ve missed, March 15

Maid asks if she also needs to clean the room and hang the clothes of her employer’s tenants

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic worker took to social media to ask if she also needs to clean the room and hang the clothes of her employer’s tenants as she was unsure of her scope of work. In her post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the maid wrote that her employer had tenants staying in the same house as well and that she was asked to clean their room and hang their clothes. The helper wrote: “Hello, If your employer have boarders at home is this also your responsibility to clean room and hang their clothes? Employer said Yes because you are working in same house and same address”. Read more here…

Jamus Lim: Coffeeshop meals cost between $0.20 to $1 higher in Sengkang versus other mature estates like Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: During recent house visits, Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) talked to residents about a number of topics, but said that their “conversations drifted to the general topic of food.”

In a Mar 14 (Tuesday) Facebook post, Assoc Prof Lim wrote that he has brought up two issues in Parliament regarding food recently: the shortage of halal food options and the high prices of coffeeshop food in Sengkang in comparison to other places.

Read more here…

SIA offers partial refund after disabled student levels discrimination accusation

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines has reportedly issued a partial refund to an Australian student who levelled discrimination accusations against the national carrier, after she was prohibited from sitting in the emergency exit row seats she had paid for due to her disability. The student, Isabella Beale, is a congenital amputee without a left forearm who doesn’t require assistance. She told the Australian publication ABC that she was asked to move seats from the emergency exit row, on two separate SIA flights she took in January. Read more here…

Man asks if he should stay in the company where he received counter-offer after submitting his resignation

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media asking for career advice because he received a counter-offer from his boss after he tendered his resignation.

In his anonymous post, the man wrote that he liked his job scope in the past year. “However, most of my colleagues started leaving because of the lack of directions & last minute changes from my boss. Since then, I had to cover part of their roles & eventually it becomes “my responsibility” and my boss has the expectation on me to do them well”, he wrote, adding that he felt pressured but took the entire thing as a learning opportunity.

Read more here…

Singapore Grab driver kindly accepts payment in ringgit from student who forgot she didn’t have SG dollars

SINGAPORE: A young woman was emotionally touched by the consideration she received from a Singapore Grab driver who agreed to receive payment in ringgit since she had no Singapore dollars on her. Ms Hana, a Thai-Japanese exchange student at Nanyang Technological University who goes by @hanae_nakaa on TikTok, posted a clip of her exchange with the driver on Monday (Mar 13), which has since gotten almost 350,000 views. Read more here…

