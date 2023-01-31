Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 31

ITE grad says he only earned $1.6K/month in Singapore but now makes $100K/year in Australia ‘just as a simple plumber’

SINGAPORE — “Life is better overseas,” wrote an anonymous netizen on the SG Whispers Facebook page on Jan 29. He has moved from Singapore to Australia and said he recently watched a speech from Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong about “‘heart’ work and income disparity.” “Please lah,” wrote the netizen who explained that in Singapore, as an Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduate, he only earned $1,600 a month, while in Australia, he makes $80,000 as a plumber yearly, and this is after taxes. Read more here…

DJ Jade Rasif tells her haters ‘I’m at the age where I can date your dad. So watch it’ but netizens say ‘My dad wouldn’t date you, i can have leftovers’

SINGAPORE – DJ Jade Rasif recently celebrated her 29th birthday! Alongside an IG reel of her in a swimming pool wearing a hot bikini, she expressed her love and gratitude to everyone who wished her birthday greetings.

“Thank you for your kind birthday wishes!!! ❤️ if you like me just know it means a lot that you took the time, & I read every single one,” the DJ said in her caption. However, she also added a very interesting sentiment addressed to her haters. “If you don’t like me, just remember that I’m at the age where I can date your dad. So… watch it,” Jade stated.

Read more here…

“Every time I walk past my neighbour’s house, their cat gives me this look” — Netizen asks what does this mean?

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans are all heart-eyes in response to an online user sharing a photo of a neighbour’s cat staring out the door right at him. The netizen took to an online social media group on Sunday (Jan 29) to share a heart-warming photo of a neighbour’s cat looking wide-eyed through a screen door. “Every time I walk past my neighbour’s house, their cat gives me this look,” the caption read. “(Does) anyone know what this means?” Read more here…

Teen boy climbs into dryer at Whampoa laundromat while his friend tries to trap him inside, breaks glass panel

SINGAPORE — Two teenage boys were caught on CCTV (closed circuit television) cameras playing with a dryer at a laundromat in Whampoa. As they fooled around, they ended up damaging the machine.

“One of them tried to climb into the dryer while the other friend wanted to trap him inside by closing the door,” wrote Mama Laundry, a 24-hour self-service laundromat in Whampoa Drive.

Read more here…

Maid says she’s made to work from 6.45am to 11pm daily in a 4-storey landed property, asks if she can terminate her contract due to poor health

SINGAPORE — A foreign domestic worker took to social media asking if she could terminate her employment contract citing ill health as the reason. She added that she had been overworked and unable to rest even at night. In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the helper wrote that she had been made to work from 6.45 am to 10.30 pm or 11 pm daily without a break in between. She added that the week before, her friend had to take her to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) because she was not feeling well, was nauseous and vomited. When tests were done at the hospital, it was found that her Potassium levels were high and she had low blood sugar, which made her feel weak.

