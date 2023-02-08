Stories you might’ve missed, Feb 8

Maid wants to tag along for employer’s family holiday, but too expensive for employer to afford, asks what they can do to convince her

SINGAPORE — A foreign domestic worker made her employer reach out to netizens on social media for advice after she tried to join their family holiday. The employer wrote that because of the cost of flights and accommodation – which they could not afford for her – they could not take her with them. In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), an employer wrote that he and his family had planned a short trip just for their family. He added that they had planned to leave their helper back home, but she “expressed her interest to tag along”. “How do we reconcile this? Thanks”, he asked other maids and employers in the group for advice. Read more here…

Woman from Kovan tells Tan Chuan-Jin ‘I met you even before you were born!’

SINGAPORE — Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin recently shared a nostalgic moment on social media after a resident told him she had “met” him while he was still in his mother’s womb. Mr Tan took to Facebook on Monday (Feb 6) to share a unique moment he had with a resident, beginning his post with a statement one doesn’t hear every day from Singaporean residents. “I met you even before you were born!”

He shared that the resident was from Kovan. “A resident from Kovan came to see me at MPS on some concerns,” he shared. “Turned out that she was my mum’s student and ‘met’ me while I was still a baby bump in mum’s tummy when she was teaching in Willow Avenue Secondary School!”

Read more here…

‘How is this $5?’ — Customer asks after receiving kuey teow goreng with no egg or mutton

SINGAPORE — A disappointed diner took to social media to post a picture and video of kuey teow goreng she ordered from a coffee shop, writing for the price she paid, she got “absolutely nothing.” “How is this $5? absolutely nothing in this kuey teow goreng. i requested for mutton and one sunny side up egg and this is what i got,” wrote Ms Puteri Nur Natasha in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Feb 7). Read more here…

KF Seetoh on plastic bag charge in supermarkets: ‘Just ban plastic bags & styrofoam… not everything can be cured by punishing the wallet’

SINGAPORE — In response to a Bill in Parliament to make a plastic bag charge at supermarkets compulsory, food guru KF Seetoh wrote, “Just ban plastic bags and styrofoam will ya.”

The Makansutra founder added in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 7), “Why suggest charging people for such things at supermarts at the expense of our climate and a younger generation’s future environment. so many places, and less squeaky pristine nations and cities have already done so.”

Read more here…

Toa Payoh resident says upstairs neighbour pours urine from bedroom window every morning between 5 to 6 am

SINGAPORE — A man took to social media to complain about one of his neighbours at Toa Payoh, whom he claims pours urine from his bedroom window in the early hours each morning. The neighbour allegedly also throws “cigarette butts, kotex, tissue papers, and food waste,” wrote Mr Valiant Khong on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Feb 8). He said in this post that little children live around the vicinity and expressed concerns over hygiene and health issues. “Singapore, my homeland, our 1st world country in the world, should stop all these culprits from committing the same offences,” he added. “Our government, when our founding father was around, authorities are harsh on high rise littering. But what happen now???? I urged our Authorities to do something,” Mr Khong wrote. Read more here…

