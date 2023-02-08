KF Seetoh on plastic bag charge in supermarkets: ‘Just ban plastic bags & styrofoam… not everything can be cured by punishing the wallet’

SINGAPORE — In response to a Bill in Parliament to make a plastic bag charge at supermarkets compulsory, food guru KF Seetoh wrote, “Just ban plastic bags and styrofoam will ya.”

The Makansutra founder added in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 7), “Why suggest charging people for such things at supermarts at the expense of our climate and a younger generation’s future environment. so many places, and less squeaky pristine nations and cities have already done so.”

And in comments on his post, he mentioned Germany and the Philippines as examples.

“I remember buying some basic groceries from a supermart in Munich some years ago while researching the October Fest… they didnt even bother to offer anyone any bags. i had to place them on my thick tee shirt, lifted it across the tummy, and walked back to hotel, belly basking in the autumn noon. loved it, loved the lesson!”





“BGC in Manila has banned it and only paper bags are allowed. most bring thier own carriers,” wrote Mr Seetoh, who had visited the Philippines recently.

Moreover, “Not everything can be cured by punishing the wallet. If you need to make money, make them buy a $2 reusable bag lor, not a half baked 5cts for plastic ones,” he wrote, adding, “encourage them to bring own reusables bags and containers la. it will take a while to sink it into society, just like COEs and high sin taxes, but this one is good for the future generation.”

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said that the Resource Sustainability (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled on Monday (Feb 6), aims at further behaviour changes in Singapore to increase recycling and reduce waste. It also introduces a beverage container return scheme.

“Larger supermarket operators will be required to charge a minimum of five cents for each disposable carrier bag provided to shoppers at their physical stores,” NEA and MSE said. The joint statement from NEA and MSE can be read here. /TISG

