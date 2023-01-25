KF Seetoh: THANK YOU to all who worked through CNY; ‘frontline, uniformed, necessary/essential service, F&B industry folks’

SINGAPORE — Food guru, KF Seetoh, is a champion of the country’s unsung heroes, especially those who work in the same industry. The Makansutra founder has long spoken up for Singapore’s hawkers and has argued that more can be done to support them.

On Tuesday (Jan 24), two days after Chinese New Year, Mr Seetoh again shouts out to workers who are not regularly recognized. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “To the many in the frontline, uniformed, necessary/ essential service and F&B industry folks that worked through the holidays just so the rest of us can have a safe and happy festive season …I want to say a big hearted and heartfelt THANK YOU.”

He also posted videos of performers from Lunar New Year celebrations and thanked them. “Even to the lion dancers and God Of Fortune blessing folks at Gluttons Bay yesterday. May the Water Rabbit send more blessings your way. Terima kasih, மிக்க நன்றி, 谢谢, thank you.”

Over on Instagram, Mr Seetoh announced that at Urban Hawker, the successful Singapore-style food court he launched in New York last September, “Chinese New Year Specials and signatures” are available “stall by stall” until Feb 5.

“Pop by for a feast or order ahead at www.urbanhawker.com/lunarnewyear,” he added.

Last week, Mr Seetoh showed understandable pride at what the hawkers in New York have achieved after Urban Hawker was named to not one but two “Best of” lists on the Eater NY website.

“You don’t get to be on that well-regarded Hottest New Restn list nor that respected Essential 38 Restn List from Eater that easily. You can’t invite them for food testing and a rating (just like Makansutra),” Mr Seetoh wrote on Jan 16.

He added that Urban Hawker, which had a soft opening on Sept 21, 2022, made it to both lists in less than four months “despite Eater not ranking restaurants with less than 6 mths in the business.”

“I am so frikkin’ proud of our hawkers,” he added. “I salute you all. It is quite a big deal to be loved and acknowledged by New Yorkers.” The Makansutra founder brought 11 Singapore hawkers to Urban Hawker at 135 West 50th Street, within walking distance of Times Square in Manhattan. /TISG

