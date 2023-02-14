Stories you might’ve missed, Feb 14

Man complains that the new staff he hired is being paid more than him

SINGAPORE: A man who said that he had been employed the longest in his company also added that the new staff he hired was paid more than he was. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, a man complained that the new staff member he brought onboard received a higher salary. "How do you manage the emotional imbalance and confusion if you are to hire your new staff whom is paid slightly higher than you? And what about your new peers whom are also paid higher than you?" he asked.

Maid does not want to stay home alone while employers go overseas so they send her on holiday as well

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who refused to stay at home alone while her employers went overseas got to go on her own holiday as well.

In an anonymous post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid's employer wrote that she and her family had planned to go overseas on a short family trip. However, she added that her helper did not want to stay in their house alone so "we will treat her to a holiday at a place of her interest somewhere else".

Read more here…

Singaporean streamer Kiaraakitty banned for suggestive sausage eating

SINGAPORE — Cheng Wing Yee, popularly known as the streamer Kiaraakitty, was banned from Twitch either for suggestive sausage eating at a night market and/or for showing her buttocks close to the camera while doing squats at a park, according to her fans. She also nibbled the sausage while on a livestream, and tweeted a photo of herself with the food, stating "Taiwan sausages are so yummy."

‘Stop gaslighting people and stop saying $500K HDB flats are affordable’ — Writer Robin Low on HDB issue in Singapore

SINGAPORE — Author and social innovator Robin Low recently shared his two cents on the issue of public housing in Singapore. In a social media post he urged, “Please stop gaslighting people and stop saying $500k HDB flats are affordable.”

Mr Low took to social media on Thursday (Feb 9) to share his take on the matter of public housing in the nation. “When people say that HDB and housing are very affordable and brag about their ‘poor’ past, please exercise more empathy and stop gaslighting people,” he wrote, quoting,

Read more here…

“I will vote against PAP until they realize housing is not for investment” — Singaporean shares reasons for not voting the ruling party

SINGAPORE — In a recent post, an online user shared a few reasons for not voting for the People's Action Party (PAP). A primary reason listed was the public housing problem issue in Singapore. A netizen on Saturday (Feb 11) took to social media to share with the Singaporean public personal reasons for not voting for the nation's ruling party in the next elections. "I will vote against PAP until they realize housing is not for investment," the post read.

