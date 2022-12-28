Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 28

‘No gangster-style, no vulgarities, no 2-hr wait’ — Hawker stall owner denies allegations made by customer on Christmas night

SINGAPORE — A hawker stall was accused of making a customer wait two hours for his order over the weekend. The staff who served the customer allegedly also used vulgarities against the customer, who characterized his behaviour in a much-shared Facebook post as “gangster-style”. The owner of JIAO CAI Seafood responded to The Independent Singapore, saying that “Whatever he (the customer) said was untrue, and there were no vulgarities used. A police report has been made.” In the comment section of the Facebook group Complaint Singapore, JIAO CAI Seafood apologized to Mr Tan “for the long wait and any inconveniences caused.” However, the hawker pointed out that it was Mr Tan, the customer, who got angry. Read more here…

Despite Covid surge, Singapore infectious disease experts say there’s no need for added restrictions for travellers from China

SINGAPORE — China has experienced a surge in Covid-19 infections recently after Beijing dropped most of the pandemic restrictions early in December.

Most recently, an estimated 250 million people, or 18 per cent of the population, have gotten infected from Dec 1 to 20 since measures that had been in place for almost three years were removed.

Benjamin Tan sponsors 29 disadvantaged kids to Universal Studios Singapore in the spirit of giving this holiday season

SINGAPORE — Benjamin Tan, 29, a Singaporean actor, sponsors 29 kids from Children’s Wishing Well – a local charity organisation – with a trip to Universal Studios Singapore. Alongside the free tickets to the amusement park, he gave presents to the children with help from generous donors. In a conversation with 8days.sg, Benjamin said that he planned the entire event earlier in June and reached out to the organisation in July. He admitted that he first knew about Children’s Wishing Well when he was 23 years old, and ever since that, he has made it a point to help these kids when he is capable of doing so. Read more here…

Tharman praises the ‘continued vibrance’ of the Sikh community in Singapore

SINGAPORE — At a visit to the biggest Sikh religious event in Singapore, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam noted the contributions the Sikh community has made to the country.

“The Sikh community is a minority within a minority, but that makes its place even more special because how it is accommodated and its culture celebrated within our society is how we know we are all together in Singapore. The continued vibrance of the Sikh community demonstrates that very well,” Mr Shanmugaratnam, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, is quoted in as saying.

Young Singaporeans snap expensive items before GST kicks in

SINGAPORE — Trips, watches, appliances, and furnishings are reportedly among the items that the younger generation is buying before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) goes from seven to eight per cent on January 1, 2023. “They are less worried about job security because they are able to find jobs far easier because of their skill sets compared to their parents. They are more willing to take risks and spend more as well. They may take the higher GST in their stride far more quickly than their parents,” CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun is quoted as saying in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) said in a Dec 27 report.

