Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 25

OPINION | Is it time to review the laws? Halimah talks rotan and Ho Ching strikes again

We recently saw the untimely death of Corporal Edward Go. The 19-year-old man from the Singapore Civil Defence Force was deployed to put out a blaze in Henderson Crescent on Friday (Dec 9) and made the ultimate sacrifice in service. As the nation reels from this tragedy, questions have been raised about national service and military issues. Corporal Go is sadly not the first young man to have died in service. There have been others in the form of CFC Aloysius Pang, NSF Gavin Chan, NSF Dave Lee, and NSF Liu Kai, just to name a few. In the aftermath of these unfortunate deaths, the Government has always reiterated the Singapore Armed Force’s (SAF) commitment to safety measures. Yet, invariably, these incidences of accidental death still occur. Why is that the case? Read more here…

Body of cat thrown down Boon Lay block allegedly moved by killer

SINGAPORE – CCTV footage of a boy throwing a cat off the 22nd floor of Blk 186 Boon Lay Avenue went viral earlier this month, sparking a call from netizens for justice on animal cruelty.

In a follow-up post on the Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats on Wednesday (Dec 21), it was revealed that the cat Panther’s body was allegedly moved.

Read more here…

Woman with S$364 debt fakes her own death, poses as corpse on Facebook to avoid paying sum

A Facebook post highlighting a woman going to extremes to avoid paying her debt has gone viral. The woman’s creditor, named Maya Gunawan on the social media platform, shared her experience on Dec 13, noting she had met Liza Dewi Pramita through an online group. Ms Gunawan decided to loan Ms Liza a sum of roughly S$364, despite never meeting her in person. She did make a background check by asking Ms Liza’s friends, all of whom had nothing ill to say about the woman. The due date for the loan was Nov 20, 2022. However, Ms Liza said she could not return the cash and asked for an extension until Dec 6, 2022. The promised date came and went, and Ms Liza still couldn’t pay. Read more here…

Woman asks why Chinese weddings have become ‘for profit’ instead of ‘love, fun & good food (like Malay weddings?)’

A woman planning to have a wedding banquet next year was shocked after all the advice she got from couples who just got married was centred around money.

On r/askSingapore, Tuesday (Dec 20), Reddit user neonpatronus asked, “When did Chinese weddings become such a s**t show? Shouldn’t weddings be about love and fun and good food (like Malay weddings?) Why has it become a P & L (profit and loss statement)?”

Read more here…

Grab driver charges S$20 fee to return passenger’s belongings despite driving away with items still in the boot

SINGAPORE — A Grab passenger had her valuable belongings left in the vehicle’s boot after the driver allegedly drove off as soon as she alighted and was asked to pay a fee for returning her items. “Grab driver accidentally drove away with passenger’s equipment worth S$1,000 in the boot before she could go behind and take them down from the car,” wrote Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road in a post on Saturday (Dec 24).

