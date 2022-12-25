Body of cat thrown down Boon Lay block allegedly moved by killer

SINGAPORE – CCTV footage of a boy throwing a cat off the 22nd floor of Blk 186 Boon Lay Avenue went viral earlier this month, sparking a call from netizens for justice on animal cruelty.

In a follow-up post on the Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats on Wednesday (Dec 21), it was revealed that the cat Panther’s body was allegedly moved.

“Feeder Umi found dead Panther at another spot, not at the land site,” wrote a member. A witness told caregivers later that they saw the alleged killer, a young boy carry a black cat to the bicycle area (now the memorial site).

Fifteen minutes after the loud bang of Panther falling to the ground, someone went to Umi’s home and asked if Panther had passed away. The community cat caretaker ran out to check and found Panther dead, but not at the spot where he fell down from the 22nd floor.

“Feeder Umi took dead Panther to her unit nearby to bury. About 15 minutes later, Umi saw the killer boy return to the bicycle area. He seemed to be searching for something. He looked between bicycles, a few rounds. He passed by (Umi’s) unit, and she asked him what he was looking for. He said ‘nothing.’ Then he did another round before walking towards Blk 187,” the post noted.

The boy’s behaviour got the group member concluding that he had moved the body. “Did he return to take Panther’s body? To do what? (Feeders also told me they found living cats with cut slashes.) Or did he return to ‘admire’ his handiwork? What does it make him?”

A member of the public started a change.org petition requesting justice for Panther, which has over 71,000 signatures to date.

Netizens have since commented that there should be tighter laws on animal cruelty, regardless of the perpetrator’s age.

“From his furtive behaviour, this kid obviously is very much aware of his actions. No, I don’t care if he is a child. He is obviously old enough to know better. There are consequences to your actions, and he needs to know this,” wrote netizen Natasha Ibrahim who signed the petition.

We are urging the Authorities involved, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) and Singapore Police Force (SPF), to fully investigate and bring the perpetrator to justice, noted the campaign.

Under the Animal and Birds Act 1965 Section 42, a person commits animal cruelty if they “cause or allow any unnecessary physical or psychological pain or suffering to any animal by beating, kicking, torturing, ill-treating or terrifying the animal; make a sick or unfit animal work; or are involved in any business or incident related to animal fighting (e.g. dogfighting or cockfighting).”

Any person found guilty of animal cruelty faces a fine of up to S$15,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 18 months. In the case of subsequent offences, the offender faces a fine of up to $30,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3 years.

“We understand that the perpetrator is a juvenile and the Animal and Birds Act 1965 may not apply, but we urge the relevant Authorities to enforce this law and hope that this act of cruelty will be punished with an equivalent standard,” the petition added./TISG

