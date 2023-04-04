Stories you might’ve missed, April 4

Expat in Singapore finds baby bat in grass, houses it in Ma Bo Lor Mee container

SINGAPORE: Amandine Honvault @new_to_singapore on both TikTok and Instagram, a French expat in Singapore, was on her way to breakfast on Sunday, April 2, when she saw a few birds crowding around something that was moving in the grass near the fitness corner of an HDB flat at 8 Whampoa East. When she walked closer to inspect, she noticed a tiny bat lying flat on the ground, surrounded by a few birds. "We scare the birds away and wonder what to do. We cover it and call National Park," Amandine shared with The Independent Singapore.

Maid threatens that if her employer gets pregnant again, she will break contract and go back to Indonesia

SINGAPORE: The employer of a foreign domestic helper took to social media after her maid threatened to leave should she have another child.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote that her Indonesian maid was great with her three children. “She is cooks,clean,babysit the kids and send/fetch my 2 year old to/from school. I appreciate her hard dedication and treat her like our own family”.



Maid borrows $3K from unlicensed moneylender and becomes verbally abusive, hurling vulgarities

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who borrowed $3,000 from an external moneylender decided she did not want to pay the 10 per cent administrative fee she was charged and hurled vulgarities at them. In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for foreign domestic workers, the woman’s employer wrote in adding that she was then harrassed by the loan agency for the amount. The employer wrote: “Hi, we have just found out today that our helper took a loan of 3k from an external money lender and refused to pay the 10% admin fee. Not only that, my helper hurled vulgarities at loan agency and the person at the agency called me to chase for that amount”.

Indian researchers baited by fake “Singapore-based academics” in suspected China covert ops

SINGAPORE: Individuals with false credentials claiming to be from Singapore-based institutions have been approaching Indian journalists and researchers at top think tanks in what is suspected to be a covert Chinese operation, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The targeted researchers were contacted through email, LinkedIn, Facebook, or WhatsApp, with offers to collaborate on projects or write articles on security and foreign policy. They were reportedly offered up to S$400 (INR$ 32,800) for analytical articles.



“Quantity is very little” — Singaporeans react to S$9 truffle fries

SINGAPORE: Netizens are reacting to a video featuring S$9 truffle fries, labelled as having “very little” quantity. While some questioned the presence of truffles, others argued that people should stop buying from such stores.

A container of what has been labelled as “$9 truffle fries” has garnered thousands of views online since its posting. The video also had the caption “Quantity very little” embedded. In response to the nine-second clip, many online shared their surprise over the price of the fries, especially given the quantity.

