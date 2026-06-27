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Singapore News
1 min.Read

McDonald’s investigates after customer discovers nail in takeout drink after drinking half of it

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A customer was left stunned after discovering a screw inside a McDonald’s takeout drink — after she had already consumed about half of it.

According to 8world News, the customer shared online that she had ordered from the McDonald’s outlet at NEX shopping mall in Serangoon via a food delivery platform on June 22.

She said that she had been drinking the beverage without opening the lid. However, when she later decided to add ice to the drink, she opened the cup and was shocked to discover what appeared to be a metal screw inside.

The customer immediately contacted the food delivery platform’s customer service team and received a full refund for her order.

“I’m at a loss for words, and I’m extremely happy I noticed it before I drank any more,” she wrote.

She added that she felt unwell and experienced a headache after the incident, although she was unsure whether it was related to having consumed the drink.

McDonald’s later confirmed that it was aware of the incident and had reached out to the customer to better understand what had happened.

According to a spokesperson, the company has launched a full investigation into the matter. Preliminary findings showed that the screw was not part of any equipment used at the restaurant, although investigations are ongoing.

The company added that food safety remains its utmost priority.

The incident attracted numerous reactions online. While many expressed relief that the customer had noticed the screw before accidentally swallowing it, others responded with humour, with one netizen joking that the customer had received a “free iron supplement.”

In other food-related customer complaints, a customer recently expressed disappointment after ordering a takeaway mushroom soup from Andres by Astons.

She said she was surprised by how small the portion was, adding that she finished the entire serving in fewer than five bites.

Read more about the story here.

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