S’porean man, linked to TTSH cluster, dies of Covid-19; Changi Airport cluster hits 100 cases

Singapore – A 70-year-old Singaporean man warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) died from Covid-19-related complications on Thursday (May 20), raising the total number of deaths in the city-state to 32.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the man had been warded in TTSH ward 9D on Apr 22 and was confirmed to have the Covid-19 virus on Apr 30.

The man was not vaccinated against the virus and had a history of lung cancer and atrial fibrillation, which is a heart rhythm problem that can lead to blood clot formation, stroke or heart failure.

MOH added that the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has reached out to the man’s family and is extending assistance to them.

He was among the 46 Covid cases in the TTSH cluster.

MOH also confirmed four more cases linked to the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 100.

The Changi Airport cluster is currently the largest active cluster in Singapore.

The first case was detected on May 5 after an 88-year-old cleaner deployed at Terminal 3 tested positive for the virus.

Three more workers tested positive for Covid-19 three days later. The following day, four more cases were confirmed.

As a result, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced that Jewel and all Changi Airport passenger terminal building would be closed to the public from May 13 until May 26.

Members of the public who had visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 from May 1 are offered free Covid-19 testing to pre-emptively mitigate any potential of a wider, undetected community transmission of the virus.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 71 in the week before to 190 last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 11 in the week before to 52 last week, said MOH./TISG

