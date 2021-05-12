27-year-old woman dies after jumping from 6th floor at TTSH

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 27-year-old outpatient at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) jumped from the sixth floor of the hospital and succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday (May 12).

TTSH took to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon to break the news. “We are saddened that a 27-year-old outpatient had passed on at our hospital today,” wrote TTSH.

The hospital noted that the woman was in follow-up care at the clinic and had attended a clinic appointment on Wednesday morning accompanied by her family.

“Witnesses had found her at the Basement 2 escalator lobby of our Medical Centre.”

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the woman had climbed over the railing and jumped off at Level 6.

“Our medical staff attended to her immediately,” said TTSH.

She was taken to the emergency department but succumbed to her injuries.

“Our doctor and medical social worker are with her family to offer them our full support,” noted TTSH.

Investigations are ongoing, with the hospital working with the police.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to her family,” wrote TTSH. “We will continue to render assistance to the family during this difficult period.”/TISG

