Burnt-out S’porean looks for recommendations for jobs that are ‘low-stress, not demanding or exploitative’

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old local Reddit user who recently quit their job took to the platform to ask for recommendations for part-time positions that they hope won’t take too much out of them.

In a post on r/askSingapore, u/Common_Measurement47 wrote that they left their job after working in a government agency for 14 years because they’ve got burnt out. And now, they’d like to work for one to two days a week in a job that is “low-stress, not demanding or exploitative”.

Fortunately, money is not a prime consideration, since they’ve achieved FIRE (financial independence, retire early), but would like to find a job that pays at least S$500 a month.

“I read that relief security guard is decent, but I don’t think it’s feasible since I don’t want to work very frequently?” they wrote, adding in an edit that they have an honours degree in accountancy, banking & finance, and while they’ve tried auditing and tax advisory internships in the past, these positions are not for them.

Many commenters were kind enough to oblige the post author with a number of suggestions.

“Might be good to look into jobs that typically hire older folks. My mom’s best friend works part-time at MBS, where they rotate her to different departments (eg, theatre, art science museum). She gets decent benefits, all meals covered when she’s at work, and CPF too. Worth looking into,” wrote one.

“I know a guy who did that, retired early, and became a part-time tour guide. He spent his days bringing tourists around Singapore, visiting museums and all the tourist spots,” one added.

Another 36-year-old who also quit this year “due to stress, mental, and health issues,” wrote that “It all boils down to what you prefer, what skill set you have”.

They suggested the post author could be a freelance dance instructor, swim instructor, do Kumon tuition, Grab or foodpanda delivery, dog walking, or cleaning.

“The sky is the limit. Just want you to know, you are not alone,” they added.

Others suggested the post author could work as a museum or art gallery sitter or a security guard.

“Scoot recently has a part-time cabin crew position,” another suggested, while another wrote, “I suggest you take private tuitions in accountancy. You can easily get $40 per hour. For $500 per month just need to work 12.5 hrs a month i.e. slightly more than 3 hrs per week.” /TISG

