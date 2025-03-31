In the Hood

PHV driver says there are too many part-timers in Singapore, and they ‘all claim to make over $1K gross weekly’

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

March 31, 2025

SINGAPORE: A driver turned to an online forum on Sunday (March 30) to vent his frustration over the growing number of part-time drivers he picks up each week, claiming that they all boast about making over $1,000 in gross profit weekly.

He posted on the online group Professional PHV Drivers Singapore: Grab, Gojek, Tada n Ryde on Sunday (March 30) to share his take on the driving industry in Singapore, expressing concern over what he sees as an oversaturation of part-timers. “This trade has too many part-timers,” he claimed, noting that he picks up at least two to three part-time PVDL drivers every week.  “No wonder fares are getting lower and lower.”

The post sparked a mixed response, with some questioning the writer’s frustration with part-timers. Many argued that given Singapore’s rising cost of living, it’s perfectly reasonable for people to seek additional income through part-time driving. Others even defended part-timers, praising their resourcefulness.

One part-time driver commented that he earns around $2,500 to $3,000 a month from driving alone and asked, “What’s wrong with that?” Another added, “The cost of living is high, and (some people’s) salary is not enough, so they do part-time.”

Another commenter made the case for part-timers, arguing that they are necessary. “This trade needs part-timers because full-timers will not be able to meet the passenger demand. Be welcoming to part-timers…they’re also like us, who want to earn a better living.”

See also  PHV driver tells his "rushing" passengers, "You are not worthy for me to put my life at stake" so "plan your trip earlier and wake up earlier"

Meanwhile, a fourth shared the impressive combined income of a friend who drives part-time on weekends. “He has a full-time job that pays $4,000. Plus $4,000 (for the driving). In one month, he earns $8,000.”

In related news, earlier in March, another member of the same online group asked fellow drivers whether it was possible for 4S drivers to earn between S$40 to S$50 an hour in Singapore. While some responded that it was achievable, others argued that maintaining such a rate consistently was unrealistic. However, the writer noted that some drivers do manage to hit those rates, though not on a regular basis.

In a follow-up post, he shared, “To conclude my discussion on whether a 4S driver can achieve S$40 to S$50 per hour, it is indeed possible, but sustaining this rate over an 8—to 10-hour drive is extremely challenging. There are still a few dedicated individuals who manage to do so. Personally, I have been able to achieve this rate within a 4— to 5-hour drive, though not consistently on a daily basis.”

See also: Can 4S drivers earn $40-$50 per hour? Singapore drivers share their insights

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

In the Hood

Resident who dresses up in festive lights spreads joy just in time for Hari Raya

March 31, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

Witchraft? Loansharks? Escape Room HDB version? Singaporeans contemplate eerie HDB door setup

March 31, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

“Is the grass actually greener on the other side?” – Singaporeans share their stories of migrating and returning home

March 29, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean man achieves FIRE at 48, making over S$250K/year, but asks, ‘What should I pursue in life? I don’t want to rot at home…’

March 31, 2025 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

PHV driver says there are too many part-timers in Singapore, and they ‘all claim to make over $1K gross weekly’

March 31, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Relationships

My dad, late 50s, got laid off; how now?

March 31, 2025 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

Resident who dresses up in festive lights spreads joy just in time for Hari Raya

March 31, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.