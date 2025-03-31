PHV driver says there are too many part-timers in Singapore, and they ‘all claim to make over $1K gross weekly’

SINGAPORE: A driver turned to an online forum on Sunday (March 30) to vent his frustration over the growing number of part-time drivers he picks up each week, claiming that they all boast about making over $1,000 in gross profit weekly.

He posted on the online group Professional PHV Drivers Singapore: Grab, Gojek, Tada n Ryde on Sunday (March 30) to share his take on the driving industry in Singapore, expressing concern over what he sees as an oversaturation of part-timers. “This trade has too many part-timers,” he claimed, noting that he picks up at least two to three part-time PVDL drivers every week. “No wonder fares are getting lower and lower.”

The post sparked a mixed response, with some questioning the writer’s frustration with part-timers. Many argued that given Singapore’s rising cost of living, it’s perfectly reasonable for people to seek additional income through part-time driving. Others even defended part-timers, praising their resourcefulness.

One part-time driver commented that he earns around $2,500 to $3,000 a month from driving alone and asked, “What’s wrong with that?” Another added, “The cost of living is high, and (some people’s) salary is not enough, so they do part-time.”

Another commenter made the case for part-timers, arguing that they are necessary. “This trade needs part-timers because full-timers will not be able to meet the passenger demand. Be welcoming to part-timers…they’re also like us, who want to earn a better living.”

Meanwhile, a fourth shared the impressive combined income of a friend who drives part-time on weekends. “He has a full-time job that pays $4,000. Plus $4,000 (for the driving). In one month, he earns $8,000.”

In related news, earlier in March, another member of the same online group asked fellow drivers whether it was possible for 4S drivers to earn between S$40 to S$50 an hour in Singapore. While some responded that it was achievable, others argued that maintaining such a rate consistently was unrealistic. However, the writer noted that some drivers do manage to hit those rates, though not on a regular basis.

In a follow-up post, he shared, “To conclude my discussion on whether a 4S driver can achieve S$40 to S$50 per hour, it is indeed possible, but sustaining this rate over an 8—to 10-hour drive is extremely challenging. There are still a few dedicated individuals who manage to do so. Personally, I have been able to achieve this rate within a 4— to 5-hour drive, though not consistently on a daily basis.”

