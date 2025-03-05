SINGAPORE: On Tuesday evening (March 4), an online user asked his fellow members in a drivers group if it’s possible for 4S drivers to earn around S$40 to S$50 an hour in Singapore. There was an overwhelming response from members, who took the time to share their two cents on the matter. Answers varied, with a group of people saying it is possible to do so on peak hours, while others argued it is “extremely unrealistic.”

“Easily,” said one. “Peak hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.” Another also said yes, pointing out that it’s a matter of learning peak time trends. “Yes, you can hit that,” he wrote. “How? By learning what time and where (there is a) surge every morning, peak, evening, peak, and graveyard peak, and with a few apps to toggle, cherry pick one trip back to surge zones.”

Others, however, thought otherwise. “Extremely unrealistic. You will very much more likely average 25 to 30 an hour daily. On weekends (Friday and Saturday), you might average out to 30 to 35 an hour. Even this past CNY, I didn’t encounter 50 an hour for two whole days,” said one.

Another shared, “Pretty hard for 4S alone, S$40 per hour is also hard to maintain. S$30 is more realistic.”

In a follow-up post on Wednesday (March 5), the same writer thanked his fellow drivers for sharing their insight. He then shared a summary of his main takeaways from people’s comments. “I truly appreciate the knowledge exchange, and I believe we can all support and learn from one another,” he wrote.

“To conclude my discussion on whether a 4S driver can achieve S$40 to S$50 per hour, it is indeed possible, but sustaining this rate over an 8—to 10-hour drive is extremely challenging. However, there are still a few dedicated individuals who manage to do so. Personally, I have been able to achieve this rate within a 4— to 5-hour drive, though not consistently on a daily basis.

“Here are some key factors to consider:

1: Peak Hour Advantage – It’s easier to reach this target during peak hours (1–2 hours) by securing two high-surge trips of S$20 or more. However, as driving hours extend, the hourly rate tends to decrease due to factors like traffic congestion, low-paying jobs, and gaps between bookings.

2: Strategy Over Luck – While some may believe luck plays a role, I would argue otherwise. For MA drivers, success largely depends on knowing the right locations and timings to maximize earnings; strategy is key. However, for AA drivers, luck does become a more significant factor.

3: Market Conditions & Mindset—With lower fares and reduced incentives, times are tough. Each driver has a unique style and personal commitment, but maintaining a positive mindset and setting clear goals can make a difference in achieving success.

For me, starting the day with an affordable yet satisfying breakfast helps set the tone for a productive drive. Wishing everyone a great day ahead, drive safe and stay motivated!”

